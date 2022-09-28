 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Siouxland authorities unable to find man who jumped into Missouri River

  • 0

SIOUX CITY — Rescue personnel spent several hours unsuccessfully searching for a man seen jumping into the Missouri River from a bridge Wednesday.

South Sioux City police and rescue workers search the Missouri River from the banks of the Flatwater Crossing development in South Sioux City, Nebraska, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The rescue workers were responding to a report of a person who had jumped into the river from the train bridge.

A South Sioux City police officer responded at 11:09 a.m. to a call about a man on the railroad bridge running from the Iowa side of the river to the Nebraska side. As the officer neared the bridge, a man carrying a backpack was seen jumping from the bridge into the river.

Search and rescue teams in several boats were dispatched and searched the river but were unable to find the man, who has not been identified.

Anyone who might have information about the man is asked to contact the South Sioux City Police Department at (402) 494-7555.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Nigeria flooding: Highest waters in a decade kills over 300 people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News