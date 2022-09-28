Siouxland authorities unable to find man who jumped into Missouri River

SIOUX CITY — Rescue personnel spent several hours unsuccessfully searching for a man seen jumping into the Missouri River from a bridge Wednesday.

A South Sioux City police officer responded at 11:09 a.m. to a call about a man on the railroad bridge running from the Iowa side of the river to the Nebraska side. As the officer neared the bridge, a man carrying a backpack was seen jumping from the bridge into the river.

Search and rescue teams in several boats were dispatched and searched the river but were unable to find the man, who has not been identified.

Anyone who might have information about the man is asked to contact the South Sioux City Police Department at (402) 494-7555.