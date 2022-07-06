Siouxland Big Give event set for October 4

SIOUX CITY — Local nonprofits throughout the tri-state area are now able to sign up for 2022's Siouxland Big Give fundraising event which is set for Tuesday, Oct. 4.

According to a press release from the Siouxland Community Foundation, which has helped organize the event for the past four years, up to 100 local nonprofit organizations (in good standing) will be accepted to promote a 2022 project through the website for the Siouxland Big Give.

"Availability for participation will run on a first-come, first-serve basis, so nonprofits should apply as soon as possible," the release stated.

The notice then explains that all participating entities get an invite to a mid-August training luncheon meant to give guidance on how to market and run a campaign for the Big Give fundraiser itself. In 2021, area nonprofits took in more than $190,000.

"No matter an organization’s size or budget, an online giving day levels the playing field by giving organizations of all shapes and sizes the ability to raise awareness and much needed funds," Executive Director of the Siouxland Community Foundation Katie E. Roberts said.

Application for the event can be done by sending an email to "intern@siouxlandcommunityfoundation.org" or by heading to "siouxlandbiggive.org".