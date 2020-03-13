Siouxland Chamber cancels public events for 'foreseeable future' due to coronavirus worries

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce on Thursday canceled or postponed all its public events for the "foreseeable future" due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The move affects public events for the Chamber, as well as The Siouxland Initiative and the Dakota Valley Business Council.
The cancellations began with a Chamber Community Enhancement meeting that had been scheduled for Thursday. Also canceled was the organization's monthly Rush Hour Connect social hour, which had been scheduled for Tuesday at United Sports Academy and Pella Gateway in North Sioux City.
"As the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved, the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, DVBC, and TSI have maintained consistent communication with our board leadership, as well as officials representing the public sector, private sector, and health care community. In the wake of these discussions, and acting in accordance with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the organizations said in a letter to its members. "We are adopting the practices and procedures that are specifically intended to limit the exposure and transmission of this virus, while ensuring that our health care workers and medical facilities are not overwhelmed and maintain the capacity to successfully manage and treat those most in need of their professional experience and expertise."
In the letter, signed by President Chris McGowan and Executive Vice President Barbara Sloniker, the Chamber said it expects its offices at 101 Pierce St. to "remain open, fully staffed, and that our dedicated team will continue to serve the Siouxland business community, just as we have for nearly 150 years."
The announcement does not include the Chamber's annual lobbying trip to Washington D.C., which is scheduled for April 29-30. Chamber officials said they will decide within the next 7 to 10 days to go ahead with the 66th annual trip to the nation's capitol. Earlier this week, the federal government closed the Capitol and House and Senate office buildings to the public due to COVID-19 worries.
On Friday morning, the Chamber sponsored a Facebook live with Dr. Leah Johnson of the Siouxland Medical Education Foundation. Her presentation addressed the current f the coronavirus status and “best practices” for employers and employees to follow in the workplace. It will be available online at: siouxlandchamber.com