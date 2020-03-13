Siouxland Chamber cancels public events for 'foreseeable future' due to coronavirus worries

"As the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved, the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, DVBC, and TSI have maintained consistent communication with our board leadership, as well as officials representing the public sector, private sector, and health care community. In the wake of these discussions, and acting in accordance with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the organizations said in a letter to its members. "We are adopting the practices and procedures that are specifically intended to limit the exposure and transmission of this virus, while ensuring that our health care workers and medical facilities are not overwhelmed and maintain the capacity to successfully manage and treat those most in need of their professional experience and expertise."