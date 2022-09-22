Siouxland Chamber honors Great West Casualty's Jim Jensen with Deming business award

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce presented its annual W. Edwards Deming Business Leadership and Entrepreneurial Excellence Award to longtime Great West Casualty Co. executive Jim Jensen.

Jensen, who recently celebrated 47 years with the South Sioux City-based insurance company, including 15 years as chief executive officer, was lauded for his corporate and community leadership during the Chamber's 36th annual fundraising dinner Thursday night.

Speaking at a sold-out dinner at the Sioux City Convention Center, Jensen fondly recalled his local roots, and acknowledged the opportunities the company gave him.

“I am so grateful for my employment with Great West, which began just after I graduated from high school. It continued through college and included leadership assignments in Denver and Boise, before culminating with my role as the chief executive officer of this outstanding organization,” he told the audience.

“I am humbled by this recognition, and indebted to Great West’s remarkably dedicated employees and unbelievably loyal customers.

Jensen said he and his wife, Carla, "owe a significant debt of gratitude to Siouxland, and we have done our level best to make sure that we give back to this community, which has sustained us, both personally and professionally, for nearly five decades.”

While attending Briar Cliff University in the late 1970s, Jensen worked part-time at Joe Morten & Son in South Sioux City, where he graduated from high school. He performed almost every odd job imaginable at the insurance agency, from answering phones to cleaning floors to washing office windows.

Jensen's employment with Great West, the nation’s leading over-the-road semi-tractor/trailer insurance company, began at age 17 when he was hired to mow the lawn. While attending Briar Cliff, he worked part-time at the company’s corporate headquarters as a dispatcher answering emergency phone calls. After college, he joined the company’s underwriting department. His career eventually took him to leadership roles in Colorado and Idaho before returning to South Sioux City in 2007 when he was named CEO. During his career with Great West, company revenues grew from $12 million to a staggering $1.2 billion annually.

The Deming Business Leadership & Entrepreneurial Excellence Award, the Chamber's most prestigious honor, recognizes local leaders who have "exhibited outstanding leadership and corporate citizenship, within the Siouxland community, as well as originality, quality, productivity, and performance within the realm of their business." First presented in 1991, the award is named for Dr. W. Edwards Deming, a Sioux City native and world-renowned statistician, philosopher, and educator.

Rich Waller, a former Security National Bank CEO and past recipient of the Deming award, of Security National Bank, described Jensen as a welcome addition to the exceptional Siouxland leaders who have received the award over the years.

"His subtle contributions, critical thinking, and bold vision for what his company and this community can be, have made a profoundly positive difference for both,” said Waller, who served with Jensen on board of The Siouxland Initiative, the Chamber's economic development arm.

Jensen also chaired the Siouxland Chamber board from 2011-12.

His service to the community over the years also included serving on the boards for Briar Cliff University and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s. He also was served as the honorary chair of the Boys and Girls Home and Family Services' tailgating fundraiser for kids.

“Since returning to Siouxland, Jim has distinguished himself as one of the key advocates for our community," Siouxland Chamber President Chris McGowan said. "While he can be a very vocal and outspoken leader, he has most often chosen to quietly lead by example, which I believe is the gold-standard for servant leadership.”