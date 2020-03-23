You are the owner of this article.
Siouxland Chamber postpones Washington lobbying trip due to coronavirus worries
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, left, talks with Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson after Carson finished speaking to a reception by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C., on May 3, 2017. The Chamber has postponed this year's lobbying trip to the nation's capital due to COVID-19 concerns.

 Stephen Mally, Cedar Rapids Gazette

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce has postponed its annual lobbying trip to Washington, D.C., due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The 66th annual Chamber-led trip to the nation's capitol had been scheduled for May 1-2.

The federal government has closed the Capitol and House and Senate office buildings to the public due to the spread of coronavirus. 

Executive Vice President Barbara Sloniker said it's uncertain when it will become safe for the Chamber to set a new date for the trip. 

"We plan, if at possible, to go to Washington, D.C., as a group yet this year," Sloniker said Monday. "At this point there’s too many unknowns to reschedule with an exact date."

Over 50 local business and government leaders typically go on the trip, which features meetings with each member of Siouxland's congressional delegation, as well as other top decision makers on Capitol Hill. One of the highlights is a reception featuring steak appetizers, a nod to the traditional sit-down steak dinner that was a staple of the event beginning in the 1950s. 

As fears over the COVID-19 grew, some local officials became hesitant to travel to D.C. this year, Sloniker said.

"We understood it definitely would have an effect on our numbers," she said.

Earlier this month, the Chamber, The Siouxland Initiative and Dakota Valley Business Council canceled or postponed all of their local events due to COVID-19 concerns.

