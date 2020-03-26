Siouxland child care providers face challenges in the midst of COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Parent contact inside the center is limited. Children are no longer walked to their classrooms by mom or dad. Little hands are washed the second they arrive and before they go home.

Merchant said the children are also practicing social distancing.

"The children are playing a little bit away from each other. They are sitting a distance apart at snacks and lunch. We are limiting the number of children that are allowed to be in one room so we have less than 10, 10 or less in every classroom," Merchant explained.

"There is lots and lots of daily disinfecting and sanitizing."

One thing there isn't is conversations about the coronavirus.

"First of all, little children are listening even when we think they are not and we have to be so mindful of making sure we are not scaring them and making sure they feel very safe and very secure," Merchant said.

"They should have limited exposure to what's being said on TV and parents should be careful about what they are talking about. Our job here is to make them feel very safe. They have a different normal."

Kris Hoffmann, who lives near Merrill, Iowa, is living a new normal. She is one of Thelen's clients keeping her children at home.