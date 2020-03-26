Siouxland child care providers face challenges in the midst of COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- Child care providers are grappling with new health guidelines, decreased attendance and children adjusting to a new routine in this era of the coronavirus.
Brenda Thelen, who runs a home-based day care in Sioux City, has seen her business cut by 60 percent. She normally watches children for five families. Now it's down to only two as some families choose to keep their children at home as they work from home. She now cares for two 2-year-olds and a 7-month-old.
"As the kids come into my day care I take their temperatures and do a lot of praying, let's put it that way. I know you can give the virus to someone even before you have symptoms," Thelen said.
On Sunday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds detailed suggested guidelines for child care facilities, including asking providers to conduct temperature screenings upon drop-off. Children with a temperature of 100.4 or higher should be sent home. Facilities should take precautionary cleaning measures like disinfecting all surfaces and toys and washing blankets daily, according to the state health department.
Thelen's charges are too young to notice any difference.
"They are aware that they can play with more toys and not have to fight with the other kids for the toys," she said.
Thelen is not taking on any new families out of concern for the health of the three children she currently cares for as well as the welfare of her own family.
At Apple Tree Preschool and Learning Tree's Indian Hills location in Sioux City, the number of children has slipped by 75 percent. The center is licensed to care for 100 children.
"We definitely have decreased numbers as more and more of my parents are working from home or are laid off and they are in that situation," said center director Diane Merchant. "We have got a policy in place that we are working hard to individualize the needs to help them not have to pay if they are not here. But then that also provides a daily challenge with how many children we are going to have and how much staff do we need."
Merchant urged any essential workers needing child care at this time to call the center.
"We can take it on a case-by-case basis and see how we can help. Of course we want to be available for those people who are doing those necessary jobs," she said.
Beginning Monday, the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA offered a very limited number of onsite child care openings for medical professionals only. Parents or guardians can contact the YMCA for more information. Building Blocks Preschool and Child Care with locations in Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff and Le Mars also have temporary openings for children of those essential workers, according to the center's website.
Like other facilities, Apple Tree is dealing with the new health guidelines.
Parent contact inside the center is limited. Children are no longer walked to their classrooms by mom or dad. Little hands are washed the second they arrive and before they go home.
Merchant said the children are also practicing social distancing.
"The children are playing a little bit away from each other. They are sitting a distance apart at snacks and lunch. We are limiting the number of children that are allowed to be in one room so we have less than 10, 10 or less in every classroom," Merchant explained.
"There is lots and lots of daily disinfecting and sanitizing."
One thing there isn't is conversations about the coronavirus.
"First of all, little children are listening even when we think they are not and we have to be so mindful of making sure we are not scaring them and making sure they feel very safe and very secure," Merchant said.
"They should have limited exposure to what's being said on TV and parents should be careful about what they are talking about. Our job here is to make them feel very safe. They have a different normal."
Kris Hoffmann, who lives near Merrill, Iowa, is living a new normal. She is one of Thelen's clients keeping her children at home.
She teaches math at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in Sioux City. Hoffmann has been off work since March 16 when schools were closed for four weeks. She and husband Jeff have two children, Levi, 5, and Kali, 3.
"It's an adjustment. Kali wakes up every morning and wants to know if she's going to Brenda's. That's the first thing out of her mouth. Both of them are out of their routine. So it's just a matter of keeping them busy."
Hoffmann keeps them engaged with activity pages and arts and crafts.
"We go outside any time we can to break up the day," she said. "It's kind of nice that the kids still have their freedom."
Levi has asked why he can't go to school or see his friends.
One day, as his mother started to explain, Levi said, "I can go when the sickness is gone?"
"It is going to be something that the kids will definitely remember," Hoffmann said.
