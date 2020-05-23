× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Laurie Van Cura is a proponent of staying positive even during a perplexing time.

"And nothing can be more perplexing than a pandemic," said Van Cura, executive pastor of ministries at Sunnybrook Community Church. "It wasn't anything that could've been predicted."

This was especially true after Gov. Kim Reynolds imposed restrictions on all gatherings larger than 10 people on March 17 due to COVID-19 concerns. The order impacted Iowa restaurants, movie theaters, health clubs and daycare centers, as well as churches offering weekly, in-person worship services.

Even though Reynolds eased up on public worship services on April 28, leaving it up to the discretion of the state's spiritual leaders, many Iowa churches are still suspending in-person events until the pandemic subsides further.

Contributions in age of COVID-19

That could have had a chilling effect on churches, which traditionally rely on weekly contributions, offered by parishioners during services, in funding programs.

Despite the suspension of on-site activities, Van Cura said Sunnybrook was actually well positioned in taking on challenges created by the novel coronavirus.

First of all, the large non-denominational church at 5601 Sunnybrook Drive has been livestreaming its services on social media platforms for years.

Secondly, Sunnybrook also allows people to contribute online.

Baskets go electronic

Even before COVID-19, more than 25 percent of the contributions made to Sunnybrook were done electronically.

With the introduction of Venmo, a mobile payment service owned by PayPal that allows account holders to transfer funds via mobile phone app, Sunnybrook's electronic contributions have since spiked to more than 60 percent.

"While many members continue to send in contributions or leave it in drop boxes at the church, other members consider electronic options more convenient," Van Cura said. "For our 20-something members, they may have never seen a checkbook before in their lives. Being able to pay with a phone app is completely natural for them."

So far, Sunnybrook's fundraising is going well for the church.

New platforms for parishioners

Similarly, the Diocese of Sioux City also has been encouraging online offerings.

Shortly after suspending in-person Masses in mid-March, the diocese set up an Online Offertory page for all parishes in its 24-county territory in Northwest Iowa.

"We are absorbing all the fees associated with the services, so that the offertory continues to flow to the parishes," diocese communications and development director Susan O'Brien, speaking on behalf of the Rev. R. Walker Nickless, explained. "Some parishes already had their own online giving platform, (but parishioners) can also use this service."

Different way of giving

The Rev. Ian McMullen, the General Presbyter of North Central Iowa, said some of his congregants had been writing checks as offerings for more than 60 years.

However, handwritten checks are quickly being replaced by automatic withdrawals from checking accounts.

"Times are changing very quickly," McMullen said. "Once currency came in the form of cattle or silver. Then, it came in the form of checks. Now, it's a weekly withdrawal or, sometimes, even through a text message."

Indeed, viewers of livestream services will sometimes receive a text reminder, reminding them of ways to donate.

McMullen said many innovations were previously on the drawing board. The COVID-19 crisis simply made the need for change more pressing.

While North Central Iowa Presbytery works closely with its national affiliates, McMullen also wanted to credit local banks and financial institutions for the help they provide to both the church and its congregation.

"We're all learning as we go along," he said.

'Zoom'-ing model

One unusual result of the pandemic is it has prompted the Rev. Lorna H. Halaas to become more technologically savvy.

Indeed, Halaas, bishop of the Western Iowa Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, conducts a weekly Zoom meeting with more than 70 ELCA pastors.

It is during these web conference calls that Halaas polls pastors about year-to-year fundraising.

"We asked if church contributions were at 100 percent the same level it was a year ago, or down to 70 percent or even at 50 percent," Halaas said. "I was preparing for the worst. Instead, the majority of the churches were at or slightly below last year's numbers."

Halaas attributes that to an increased push for online contributions.

"On the whole, pastors hate to discuss things like fundraising with their congregation," she said. "It makes them uncomfortable but it also is necessary."

After all, programs still need to be funded, even during a pandemic.

Greater transparency

"During tough times, pastors need to be more upfront about where funding is going for and how important programs are to parishes," Halaas said. "A church is a community, in good times as well as bad times."

Even though COVID-19 concerns have driven people to socially distance themselves, it has also opened up the flow of dialogue between pastors and parishioners as well as people of other faiths.

"When (Gov. Reynolds) said it was OK for churches to return to in-person services, it was parishioners who said the time was not yet right," Halaas said.

Congregations, leaders come together

In fact, Halaas was one of the more than 20 Iowa religious leaders to sign a public statement encouraging Iowa congregations to abstain from on-site gatherings for a while longer, until conditions are safer.

"It is a positive sign when parishioners are exchanging concerns with their church leaders," she said. "It is also positive when leaders of other faiths come together for a common concern."

Halaas admitted she is just as weary as anyone else when it comes to COVID-19.

"I don't like having to pencil everything since plans can change at a moment's notice," she said. "We can't long-term with everything up in the air."

Still, Halaas approves of taking a determined, wait-and-see attitude when it comes to going back to normal.

"I think everybody would like to see in-person services return," she said. "I do not think we're at the point yet. The safety of our church members is more important."

Making lemonade out of lemons

Even after that time comes, Halaas said she -- and other faith leaders -- will continue to apply innovations once the pandemic lessens.

She calls this making lemonade out of the lemons thrown your way.

"Online contributions are here to stay," she said. "And so are services presented on Facebook."

Keeping the faith

This has been Sunnybrook Community Church's operating model for years.

One successful coronavirus innovation has been to telecast church services at 10 a.m. every Sunday on KTIV-TV.

"Sunnybrook is a community church that also serves the community outside of our church," Van Cura said. "Being on television extends our community beyond just Siouxland."

So has the church's new Hope Center, a food pantry that opened in January 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Hope Center -- which is open to the entire community -- can only provide drive-up services from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.

Despite that, Van Cura is pleased with the Hope Center's success.

"People are donating to the Hope Center and, more importantly, people are utilizing the Food Center," she said.

This says a lot about the community, Van Cura said.

"In the Midwest, we are resilient and we care about the neighbors," she said. "In troubling times, we pull together as a community.

"You have to keep the faith," she added. "We are all in this together."

