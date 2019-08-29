SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Coalition to End Homelessness is accepting applications from local non-profits serving Woodbury County for Phase 36 of FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program, or EFSP.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 6. Applications are available by emailing Susan McGuire at susan.mcguire@centerforsiouxland.org or through the coalition’s website at www.siouxlandhomeless.org.
Funding priorities are: 1) rent/mortgage, 2) utilities, 3) other food and shelter, 5) served meals, and 6) mass shelter. The coalition has been awarded $28,955 in EFSP funding for the county.
The EFSP is a federally-funded FEMA program that awards funds to help meet the needs of low-income households. A local board meets to determine local funding priorities and hold a local competition to award funds to agencies whose mission it is to serve those in need.
The SCEH is a non-profit organization consisting of individuals, organizations, businesses, and human service agencies serving Sioux City and Woodbury and Dakota counties.