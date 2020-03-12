Siouxland colleges extend breaks, move to online classes amid coronavirus fears

SIOUX CITY – Growing worries over COVID-19 continued to disrupt daily life in Siouxland Thursday.
A host of tri-state colleges extended spring breaks and prepared to suspended in-person instruction to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
Morningside College announced its break, which was set to end Sunday, will be extended another week. The private college is asking faculty to return from spring break Monday so they can start planning for putting classes online when the semester resumes March 23.
"The action Morningside is taking is merely in an abundance of caution for the health, safety, and wellness of our campus community," the college said in a statement, noting that there currently are no known coronavirus cases in Sioux City or Woodbury County.
Morningside also is suspending all college-sponsored international travel for students, faculty, and staff through July 31 and recalling all study abroad students in the Netherlands and Spain. Last month, Morningside recalled its abroad students in Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by the global pandemic.
Western Iowa Tech Community College announced Thursday it also will extend its spring break through March 22 to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19. The college then will transition many of its face-to-face classes to online beginning March 23. Select lab-based, hands-on courses will meet as scheduled in a face-to-face format.
WITCC employees will continue to work as scheduled and the campuses in Sioux City, Cherokee, Le Mars, Denison and Mapleton will remain open.
The University of South Dakota, along with other the state's other regent universities, said Thursday they will extend their spring breaks by one week and cancel non-essential travel.
Spring break is already underway this week at all campuses within South Dakota’s public university system, but will be extended through March 20. The extended time off will allow faculty and staff to adjust programs and coursework, adapt instructional methods and prepare other appropriate responses to COVID-19. For students who must remain on campus, essential services such as food service and residence hall accommodations will be available.
Sioux City's Briar Cliff University announced it will be moving to "an online learning environment" effective March 19, continuing through Easter weekend, with classes set to resume April 14. Classes will be suspended March 16 through March 18 to allow for a transition to the online classes.
Students living on-campus will have the option to return home or stay in their residence halls, according to a press release from Briar Cliff.
Dordt University in Sioux Center likewise made the decision to extend spring break a week, with classes set to resume March 23.
When classes do resume at Dordt, they will be held online through April 13, when in-person classes are expected to resume, according to a statement issued by the college Thursday evening.
The college is asking its on-campus students to live either at home or somewhere off campus until April 12, though accommodations can be made for those who must remain on-campus.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Thursday also joined the dozens of colleges and universities, including the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa, that have suspended in-person classes to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.
In an email to campus Thursday afternoon, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said the university will cancel classes next week -- March 16-20 -- ahead of its regularly scheduled spring break.
Tournaments end
As the NBA and NHL suspended its season, the NCAA canceled its men's and women's basketball national tournament and Major League Baseball delayed the start of its season for two weeks, a number of local sporting events also came to a crashing halt Thursday.
The Sioux City Musketeers hockey season also was halted due to concerns about the potential spread of coronavirus. The United States Hockey League suspended its season, leaving the future of the remainder of the season in limbo.
The Musketeers had 14 games remaining on their regular season schedule, including four home games at the Tyson Events Center.
The NAIA abruptly canceled the Division II women’s basketball national tournament in Sioux City after the first two games Thursday morning. As a result, 10 of the 32 teams from around the country that qualified for the tournament never even got to take the court at the Tyson Events Center.
The NAIA Division II men’s basketball tournament in Sioux Falls also was scrapped Thursday.
The evening before, officials had planned to continue both the men’s and women’s tournaments but limit attendance to the players, coaches, immediate relatives and essential staff.
"It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours here in Sioux City and around our country,” Great Plains Athletic Commissioner Corey Westra said. “At the bottom of it all, the health and wellness of all of our student-athletes at the NAIA is paramount. We have to keep them in mind."
The premature end to the 29th annual tournament is a big blow to the local economy. The more than 30,000 players, coaches and spectators each year spend an estimated estimated $16 million on hotels, meals at restaurants and shopping at local stores.
The women's tournament was scheduled to crown a champion on Tuesday, which is St. Patrick's Day.
On Thursday, organizers canceled the annual St. Patrick's Day parade on Fourth Street.
"The health and safety of the Siouxland community is our top priority. We hope to see everyone next year," Shannon Quinn, one of the parade's four organizers, said in a statement.
The Sioux City Symphony Orchestra on Thursday announced that its planned Saturday performance of Beethoven's Symphony Number 7 is postponed "indefinitely."
A statement signed by Symphony CEO Travis Morgan also indicated that all other Symphony events and activities are suspended until further notice.
The Lincoln Journal Star contributed to this story.