Siouxland colleges extend breaks, move to online classes amid coronavirus fears

The Musketeers had 14 games remaining on their regular season schedule, including four home games at the Tyson Events Center.

The NAIA abruptly canceled the Division II women’s basketball national tournament in Sioux City after the first two games Thursday morning. As a result, 10 of the 32 teams from around the country that qualified for the tournament never even got to take the court at the Tyson Events Center.

The NAIA Division II men’s basketball tournament in Sioux Falls also was scrapped Thursday.

The evening before, officials had planned to continue both the men’s and women’s tournaments but limit attendance to the players, coaches, immediate relatives and essential staff.

"It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours here in Sioux City and around our country,” Great Plains Athletic Commissioner Corey Westra said. “At the bottom of it all, the health and wellness of all of our student-athletes at the NAIA is paramount. We have to keep them in mind."

The premature end to the 29th annual tournament is a big blow to the local economy. The more than 30,000 players, coaches and spectators each year spend an estimated estimated $16 million on hotels, meals at restaurants and shopping at local stores.