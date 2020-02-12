Siouxland Community Health Center adds CenteringParenting

CenteringParenting is an evidence-based model of group care that addresses the complex social determinants of health. This care model brings patients out of the exam room and into a comfortable group setting. In addition to receiving care as an ongoing group, patients form a supportive community where they develop skills and confidence to take control of their health.

CenteringParenting provides family centered well-child care for the first two years, following the Bright Futures nationally-recognized guidelines. Groups continue on from CenteringPregnancy or begin when six to eight parents and infants of the same age are brought together for care. Parents are actively involved in their child's assessment at every visit and an emphasis on family, self-care, wellness and women's health is woven throughout.