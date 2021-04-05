Siouxland Community Health Center to join Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Community Health Center is among an additional 700 health centers invited to join the Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program.
Beginning this month, Siouxland Community Health Center will be offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at designated on-site vaccine clinics, off-site businesses and community sites, and will also be utilizing a mobile testing/vaccine unit, according to a statement issued Monday by the health center.
The statement said the Biden Administration has stated their commitment to ensuring the nation's underserved communities and those disproportionately affected by COVID-19 are equitably vaccinated. The additional 700 health centers that were invited to participate in the next phase of the program include those that serve high proportions of low-income and minority patients, provide services to rural or frontier populations, operate Tribal/Urban Indian Health Programs, and/or utilize mobile vans to deliver services.
As of Monday afternoon, 18,339 people in Woodbury County had received both shots of a two-dose vaccine, while another 2,043 had received a single-dose vaccine, according to state statistics. That's nearly 20 percent of the county's population.
No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in any Siouxland counties on Monday.
Siouxland District Health Department reported 10 additional cases of the virus Monday morning, which brought Woodbury County's case total to 14,639.
District Health reported that 18 patients were hospitalized Monday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, up one from Sunday.
Of those patients, 14 were hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Four other people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, 12 are Woodbury County residents.