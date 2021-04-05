Siouxland Community Health Center to join Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Community Health Center is among an additional 700 health centers invited to join the Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program.

Beginning this month, Siouxland Community Health Center will be offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at designated on-site vaccine clinics, off-site businesses and community sites, and will also be utilizing a mobile testing/vaccine unit, according to a statement issued Monday by the health center.

The statement said the Biden Administration has stated their commitment to ensuring the nation's underserved communities and those disproportionately affected by COVID-19 are equitably vaccinated. The additional 700 health centers that were invited to participate in the next phase of the program include those that serve high proportions of low-income and minority patients, provide services to rural or frontier populations, operate Tribal/Urban Indian Health Programs, and/or utilize mobile vans to deliver services.

As of Monday afternoon, 18,339 people in Woodbury County had received both shots of a two-dose vaccine, while another 2,043 had received a single-dose vaccine, according to state statistics. That's nearly 20 percent of the county's population.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in any Siouxland counties on Monday.