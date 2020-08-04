Siouxland Community Health Center's mobile shower unit in high demand amid pandemic

The unit, which was unveiled to the community in September 2018, features three full bathrooms, one of which is handicap accessible. Showers are offered Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on the health center's property, 1021 Nebraska St. Richards said the unit is cleaned between showers.

"We have an electrostatic sprayer that sprays the cleaning solution everywhere. We wipe everything down," he said. "If they have any worries about COVID, they only have to sign in that one time with the waiver form. After that, they don't have to touch anything. We put everything in the room for them, so we're not handing anything directly to them."

Health center and Warming Shelter staff supply shower kits containing shampoo, conditioner, razors, deodorant, hand soap, shaving gel and combs. They also loan out bath towels and washcloths and provide feminine hygiene packs.

"They supply some clothes and we supply clothes as well. We've had a couple drives through our employees for used clothing -- T-shirts, shorts, jeans," said Richards, who said the health center has also received donations of new socks and underwear.

Before showering, individuals sign a waiver form. After showering, they leave comments such as, "It makes me feel like a person" or "I feel so much better about myself."