Siouxland counties outside Sioux City metro see more COVID-19 cases Thursday

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- Counties in Northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota and Northeast Nebraska saw their COVID-19 numbers increase Thursday, though each of them remains far from the high totals of Dakota and Woodbury counties.
In Northeast Nebraska, the Winnebago tribal area reported its first COVID-19 case Thursday, a Winnebago-area person who is in "good condition" and is isolating at home, according to a press release from the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System.
That individual is suspected to have contracted the virus through community spread, though it is not yet clear where the transmission may have occurred. The Winnebago Public Health Department has begun a contact tracing investigation.
It's not clear if the Winnebago case is the same individual as a second case of the virus reported in Thurston County, or if this is a different person entirely. The case, a man in his 20s, was reported to the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department Thursday.
In Northwest Iowa, O'Brien County recorded one new case of the virus Thursday, a man between the ages of 41 and 60 years old, bringing the county's total to four cases. The other three have already recovered.
Osceola County has two new cases of the virus, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, bringing the county's total to six cases.
Buena Vista County also recorded one more, bringing their total to three, according to IDPH data.
Statewide, Iowa has a total of 3,924 confirmed cases of the virus, 1,492 of whom have recovered, and 96 deaths. That figure does not include all of Woodbury County's recorded total.
The virus is particularly concentrated in Black Hawk, Polk, Linn and Johnson counties, which have recorded several hundred cases each.
Nebraska passed 2,000 cases on Thursday -- the state's total now stands at 2,124, though this figure does not include many of the new Dakota County cases. Data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services places Dakota County fourth in the state in terms of the number of infections, behind Hall, Douglas and Dawson counties. Forty-seven deaths related to the virus have been recorded in the state.
South Dakota is nearing the 2,000-case mark, with 1,956 confirmed as of Thursday evening. Yankton County is up to 25 cases, while Union now has eight, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. Nine virus-related deaths have been counted in the state.
Minnehaha County accounts for the majority of South Dakota's cases -- it alone has recorded 1,636.
