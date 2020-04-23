Siouxland counties outside Sioux City metro see more COVID-19 cases Thursday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WINNEBAGO, Neb. -- Counties in Northwest Iowa, Southeast South Dakota and Northeast Nebraska saw their COVID-19 numbers increase Thursday, though each of them remains far from the high totals of Dakota and Woodbury counties.

In Northeast Nebraska, the Winnebago tribal area reported its first COVID-19 case Thursday, a Winnebago-area person who is in "good condition" and is isolating at home, according to a press release from the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System.

That individual is suspected to have contracted the virus through community spread, though it is not yet clear where the transmission may have occurred. The Winnebago Public Health Department has begun a contact tracing investigation.

It's not clear if the Winnebago case is the same individual as a second case of the virus reported in Thurston County, or if this is a different person entirely. The case, a man in his 20s, was reported to the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department Thursday.

In Northwest Iowa, O'Brien County recorded one new case of the virus Thursday, a man between the ages of 41 and 60 years old, bringing the county's total to four cases. The other three have already recovered.