Siouxland counties record a dozen new COVID-19 deaths since Monday
top story

Siouxland counties record a dozen new COVID-19 deaths since Monday

Photo 1

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. 

 TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

SIOUX CITY -- Twelve more people have succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Siouxland.

Since Monday, three new deaths have been recorded in Sioux County, while Union, Plymouth and Woodbury counties each added two. O'Brien, Cherokee, and Yankton counties each reported one new death.

Woodbury County confirmed its 101st death Wednesday and its 102nd death Thursday. Both deaths were men between the ages of 61 and 80. 

The Northwest Iowa county also added 110 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, according to Siouxland District Health Department. As of 4 p.m., Woodbury County had 8,076 total cases of the virus, according to state statistics. It's 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 20.7 percent.

Sioux County had the fifth highest positivity rate in the state Thursday at 27.1 percent, followed by O'Brien County in sixth, 26.4 percent; Plymouth County in seventh, 26.3; and Ida County in ninth, 24.7 percent. 

On Thursday, a total of 74 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, according to district health, an increase of nine from Sunday. Of those patients, 55 were hospitalized because they had COVID-19. Another 19 people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, 41 are Woodbury County residents.

