Siouxland counties report 16 COVID-19-related deaths Thursday
alert

COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- The COVID-19-related death toll continued to mount in Siouxland Thursday, with eight counties reporting 16 deaths. 

Woodbury County, which had a 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 19.1 percent Thursday, recorded five deaths and 146 new cases of the novel coronavirus. A woman and three men between 61 and 80, as well as a woman over 81, succumbed to virus. In the last week alone, the county has added 19 deaths to its total, which now stands at 135. As of Thursday afternoon, the county had 10,681 total cases of the virus, according to Iowa Department of Public Health statistics. 

Sioux County reported three new deaths Thursday, while Plymouth and Monona counties each recorded two. Lyon, O'Brien, Ida and Yankton counties each tallied a single death.

Siouxland District Health Department reported that 100 patients were hospitalized Thursday at either MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, down two from Wednesday.

Of those patients, 75 were hospitalized because they had COVID-19. Another 25 people in the hospital have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of the total, 58 are Woodbury County residents.

Cherokee County led the state on Thursday with a 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 29.1 percent. Ida County ranked second, 28.8, followed by Lyon County in fourth, 27.5 percent, and Plymouth County in sixth, 25.3 percent.

