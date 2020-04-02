Siouxland counties report 8 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

Yankton County, which has been classified by the state Department of Health as being at minimal to moderate risk for community spread of the novel coronavirus, now has 10 cases, more than any other Siouxland county.

The number of cases in Union County increased from one to three Thursday. Clay County, which borders both Union and Yankton, stood at three cases.

One Union County patient has recovered from the virus, as have two of the three Clay County patients, according to state data. Only two of Yankton's 10 cases have recovered.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota rose by 36 Thursday to total 165. Two deaths have been attributed to the virus. Seventeen people have been hospitalized and 57 have recovered. A total of 4,217 tests in the state have come back negative.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, there had been no cases reported in the Journal's coverage area in Northeast Nebraska, which covers Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Wayne and Thurston counties.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Woodbury County as of Thursday evening. Siouxland District Health Department announced it would change its procedures for reporting new cases. Starting Friday, the data will be released daily at about 9 a.m. Previously, the releases had occurred around 5 p.m.