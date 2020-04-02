Siouxland counties report 8 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Northwest Iowa and Southeast South Dakota continued to grow Thursday.
Monona County tallied its sixth case of the novel coronavirus Thursday. In Northwest Iowa, that's just one less than the much more populous Woodbury County, where the number of cases remained at seven.
Burgess Health Center in Onawa announced that Monona's sixth case, which is not travel-related, is a person over 81 years old.
Plymouth County announced its first case of COVID-19, and Clay County (Iowa) reported its second case. The Plymouth County patient is a male between the ages of 18 and 40 who is in self-isolation at home, according to state officials. The Clay County case is an individual between 41 and 60 years of age.
"While this is Plymouth County's first case, we know it probably will not be the last," Tara Geddes, Floyd Valley Community Health manager, said in a statement. "We encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority and continue to follow the directives sent out of the governor's office."
O'Brien County disclosed a third case of COVID-19 Thursday, a man between the ages of 41 and 60, according to a press release from county Public Health Department. The patient is self-isolating at home. O'Brien County reported its first two cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.
The total number of Iowa cases jumped by 66 as of Thursday's report from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office. The state now has 614 cases, not including the new Monona, Plymouth and O'Brien County cases.
Two additional deaths reported Thursday brings the state's death toll to 11 people. Sixty-three of Iowa's 99 counties currently have at least one positive COVID-19 case, according to state data.
In South Dakota, Union and Yankton counties each reported two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday as the total number of cases in the southeast corner of the state grew to 16.
Yankton County, which has been classified by the state Department of Health as being at minimal to moderate risk for community spread of the novel coronavirus, now has 10 cases, more than any other Siouxland county.
The number of cases in Union County increased from one to three Thursday. Clay County, which borders both Union and Yankton, stood at three cases.
One Union County patient has recovered from the virus, as have two of the three Clay County patients, according to state data. Only two of Yankton's 10 cases have recovered.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota rose by 36 Thursday to total 165. Two deaths have been attributed to the virus. Seventeen people have been hospitalized and 57 have recovered. A total of 4,217 tests in the state have come back negative.
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, there had been no cases reported in the Journal's coverage area in Northeast Nebraska, which covers Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Wayne and Thurston counties.
"The information released in the morning will include the cases that were reported to us and investigated the previous day. This will hopefully allow the data that we release to match up with what comes out in the governor's press release; however, the timing is intended to allow the public to receive the updated information from us before it comes out from the state," Siouxland District Health said in a statement.
