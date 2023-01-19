 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Siouxland digs out from record-breaking snowstorm: Double digit accidents reported, city of Sioux City offices remain open

SIOUX CITY — Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 was one for the record books in Sioux City.

The amount of snow that fell in the Sioux City metro from midnight to midnight more than doubled a previous single-day record set in 1975 and was the largest total the area has seen since 2018, according to the National Weather Service- Sioux Falls office.

"With how dry it's been, for the past couple of winters, this is one of the more significant snowfalls," NWS-Sioux Falls meteorologist Peter Rogers said. "It's been five years since you have seen something of this magnitude."

Winter snow storm

Winter snow storm

A person traverses a windrow of snow while crossing Fifth Street in downtown Sioux City Thursday morning, Jan. 19, 2023. The metro area receiv…

PHOTOS: 50 photos of Sioux City snow

Winter snow storm 020115
Winter Weather
Winter Weather Blizzard
Winter Weather Blizzard
Weather February blizzard

The official observation NWS-Sioux Falls has for Sioux City is 7.4 total inches of snow, 6.2 inches on Jan. 18 and 1.2 more since midnight. Based on the most-currently available reports, few places in Siouxland saw totals much larger than that. 

Rock Valley, Iowa had 8 inches as of 7:05 a.m. on Thursday, North Sioux City and Dakota City both reported 8 inches as well. A total of 8.2 inches was listed for Jackson, Nebraska through 4 o'clock in the morning but snow was still falling at that time.

To the southeast, snowfall amounts were less significant. Both Denison and Mapleton, Iowa reported figures of 6 inches.

To the east and northeast of Sioux City, Hull and Pocahontas, Iowa provided similar totals too but only through the early morning.

"Right now, the Sioux City area is kind of the epicenter for the highest snow mounts," Rogers said.

Winter snow storm

Winter snow storm

A pair city snow plows clear the northbound lanes of Jackson Street Thursday morning, Jan. 19, 2023. The metro area received a little over 7.4…

PHOTOS: 12 of Sioux City's worst historic blizzards

Blizzard: 1949
Blizzard: 1940
Blizzard: 1937
Blizzard: 1936
Blizzard: 1947

Aside from breaking meteorological records, Wednesday's snowstorm forced waves of school cancellations for Siouxland.

Both the Sioux City Community School District and Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools called classes off before 7 p.m. on Wednesday as snow was still falling fast and heavy.

When severe weather is approaching the area, Sioux City Interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine is in charge of determining any delays or cancellations of the school day.

He said he monitors various local weather services including the NWS-Sioux Falls. With many different variables to take into consideration, there are no set rules for what is required to cancel school. Freezing rain, wind, snow accumulation, plowing throughout the city, are all variables that go into the decision.

Winter snow storm

Winter snow storm

A person walks down the Nebraska Street in downtown Sioux City Thursday morning, Jan. 19, 2023. The metro area received a little over 7.4-inch…

On Wednesday, school districts in the area had a two-hour early out. Early estimates showed the weather hitting Sioux City around noon, but it didn’t start snowing until after 4 p.m.

Earleywine said the district has to make the decisions in a timely manner and "err on the side of caution."

Historically the district has opted for late starts and early outs if possible due to the high number of students relying on free and reduced lunches. Earleywine said the decision was made to cancel school due to the forecasts and what was expected to hit Sioux City.

"We just try to do the best we can to keep students and staff safe," he said.

The South Sioux City Community School District made its Facebook announcement for no Thursday classes at 8:19 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton announced "No school tomorrow Warrior Nation!" on Twitter around 8:21 p.m. 

At 9:01 p.m., the Dakota Valley School District initially announced a two-hour late start before making it a full cancellation at 5:14 a.m. on Thursday.

Woodbury Central shifted from a late-start to closed at 9:25 p.m., Wednesday.

West Monona's news of no school came to social media at 6:17 a.m., Thursday. 

The MOC-Floyd Valley Community School District posted to Facebook at 8:59 a.m., Thursday: No school. Thursday, January 19.

Winter snow storm

Winter snow storm

Don Lopez shovels a sidewalk in the 500 block of Nebraska Street in downtown Sioux City Thursday morning, Jan. 19, 2023. The metro area receiv…

Looking back: Sioux City Journal front pages from 16 major blizzards