Siouxland District Health, CDC recommend immunocompromised get extra COVID-19 vaccine dose

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department is advising that moderately or severely immunocompromised people receive an extra dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, in accordance with new CDC recommendations.

This recommendation is based on emerging data that suggests some people with compromised immune systems do not always build up a strong immune response and may be less protected with the normal two-dose series. Recipients of organ or stem cell transplants, people with advanced or untreated HIV infection, active recipients of treatment for cancer, and people who are taking some medications that weaken the immune system are some of those who fall under this category.

Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock said Tuesday he doesn't know how many immunocompromised people live in Woodbury County, but noted that about 3% of the country's population falls under this new recommendation.

Brock said District Health has no plans to hold mass vaccination clinics for the immunocompromised.