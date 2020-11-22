Siouxland District Health: COVID numbers haven't yet improved since Reynolds' Nov. 10 order

SIOUX CITY -- COVID-19 numbers in Woodbury County have yet to show any sign of yielding after Gov. Kim Reynolds' first new health order almost two weeks ago, the Siouxland District Health Department has reported.
On Nov. 10, the governor issued the first of two proclamations this month related to the virus. That proclamation mandated that attendees of gatherings maintain six feet of distance from other groups and limited groupings to eight people, unless those people are from the same household. It also prohibited indoor gatherings of more than 25, or outdoor gatherings of more than 100, unless those in attendance wear masks.
Six days later, the governor issued another proclamation requiring masks to be worn in indoor spaces where people are unable to maintain social distancing for 15 minutes or more, and limited indoor gatherings to 15 people, or outdoor gatherings to 30. Because that proclamation was issued barely a week ago, any benefit from it likely won't show up in the data for another week or so.
"With the measures that were placed into effect on November 10th, our numbers have shown no positive response," Siouxland District Health wrote in its weekly COVID-19 status update.
Support Local Journalism
Newly diagnosed coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in the county were numerous this past week, as they have been for some time, and Siouxland District Health once again implored community members to be part of the solution.
"A change will only occur when all residents engage in mitigation efforts," the health department wrote.
Another 109 coronavirus infections were reported in Woodbury County on Sunday, along with another death, the 111th recorded in the county. The deceased was a man between 41 and 60 years old.
Sioux County recorded another death Sunday, bringing the toll there to 25; Ida County recorded its 10th, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.
The number of people hospitalized in Sioux City was largely unchanged Sunday. A total of 63 people were in Sioux City hospitals because of the virus, while another 23 people in the hospitals have the virus but were hospitalized for other reasons. Of that total -- 86 -- only 49 are Woodbury County residents.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.