Siouxland District Health: COVID numbers haven't yet improved since Reynolds' Nov. 10 order

SIOUX CITY -- COVID-19 numbers in Woodbury County have yet to show any sign of yielding after Gov. Kim Reynolds' first new health order almost two weeks ago, the Siouxland District Health Department has reported.

On Nov. 10, the governor issued the first of two proclamations this month related to the virus. That proclamation mandated that attendees of gatherings maintain six feet of distance from other groups and limited groupings to eight people, unless those people are from the same household. It also prohibited indoor gatherings of more than 25, or outdoor gatherings of more than 100, unless those in attendance wear masks.

Six days later, the governor issued another proclamation requiring masks to be worn in indoor spaces where people are unable to maintain social distancing for 15 minutes or more, and limited indoor gatherings to 15 people, or outdoor gatherings to 30. Because that proclamation was issued barely a week ago, any benefit from it likely won't show up in the data for another week or so.