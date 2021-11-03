Siouxland District Health Department: 4,500 doses of pediatric vaccine expected to arrive this week

SIOUX CITY -- Local health care agencies and pharmacies are preparing for administration of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children age 5-11.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of Pfizer's pediatric COVID vaccine. The vaccine also has been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

The Siouxland District Health Department said Wednesday that is has not yet received its shipment of the pediatric vaccine, but 4,500 doses are expected to arrive this week. The health department will have the vaccine available and distribute it to area medical providers and pharmacies.

Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa, also is awaiting shipment of the vaccine. The health system said in a news release that once the vaccine has been received, appointments will be required to receive an immunization. Appointments may be made by calling (712) 546-3335.

Hy-Vee announced Wednesday that select pharmacies at its stores are now administering the pediatric vaccine by appointment only. Visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine to view Hy-Vee's online scheduler to find a location and time slot.

The CDC recommends everyone over the age of 5 receive the two-shot series. The vaccine may be given to children at the same time other vaccines are administered.

The Iowa Department of Public Health estimates there are approximately 284,000 Iowans in the 5-11 age group. An IDPH news release said that more than 26,000 of the state’s initial 99,000 allocated pediatric doses have been distributed, and the remaining doses should arrive in the coming days. The CDC has assured states that pediatric vaccine supply is adequate, and states will be able to order more doses when needed, the IDPH said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.