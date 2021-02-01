Siouxland District Health Department announces COVID-19 vaccination clinics

District Health reiterated that individuals not call their office to get a waiting list to be vaccinated. The statement said physician offices "will be sending a communication to their patients meeting the age 65 or older eligibility," which includes who to contact if assistance is needed to make the online appointment.

District health said public clinics are also tentatively planned for Feb. 17 and 24, as well as March 3, as long as vaccine is available.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses for full coverage. Pfizer’s second dose is 21 days later, and Moderna’s is 28 days later.

"We have been assured that additional vaccine to fulfill these second doses will be received. Individuals attending a vaccine clinic in Woodbury County will be scheduled for their second dose before they leave the clinic," the statement said.

The statement said COVID-19 vaccines will continue to increase in supply and will be distributed as it is received but, depending upon supplies provided, it may be late spring to summer of 2021 before adequate quantities are available for anyone in the general public that has not been offered vaccine in the initial priority groups.

