Siouxland District Health Department announces COVID-19 vaccination clinics

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department announced Monday that public COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held Feb. 10 and 12 at the Tyson Events Center for individuals in Phase 1B.
Those eligible for vaccination are :
- Individuals that are 65 years of age or older
• First responders including firefighters, police officers, and child welfare social workers
• PK-12 school staff
• Early childhood education staff
• Childcare workers
• Phase 1A healthcare workers who have not received their first dose of vaccine
"While all of the above-listed individuals are currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, this includes over 20,000 residents in Woodbury County, and the amount of vaccine that we have is not enough to vaccinate everyone in this group immediately," District Health said in a statement.
In addition to the public vaccination clinics, District Health, in partnership with the local medical community, will also be offering closed clinics for "targeted groups at specific worksites," according to the statement.
All public clinics are by appointment only, and eligible individuals must register for an appointment online at siouxlanddistricthealth.org. Identification showing proof of eligibility will be required at the appointment.
District Health reiterated that individuals not call their office to get a waiting list to be vaccinated. The statement said physician offices "will be sending a communication to their patients meeting the age 65 or older eligibility," which includes who to contact if assistance is needed to make the online appointment.
District health said public clinics are also tentatively planned for Feb. 17 and 24, as well as March 3, as long as vaccine is available.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses for full coverage. Pfizer’s second dose is 21 days later, and Moderna’s is 28 days later.
"We have been assured that additional vaccine to fulfill these second doses will be received. Individuals attending a vaccine clinic in Woodbury County will be scheduled for their second dose before they leave the clinic," the statement said.
The statement said COVID-19 vaccines will continue to increase in supply and will be distributed as it is received but, depending upon supplies provided, it may be late spring to summer of 2021 before adequate quantities are available for anyone in the general public that has not been offered vaccine in the initial priority groups.