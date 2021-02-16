Siouxland District Health Department announces Feb. 24 COVID-19 vaccination clinic

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department announced in a statement Wednesday that the next public COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Woodbury County is slated for Feb. 24 at the Tyson Events Center.
The groups eligible to receive the vaccine are Phase 1A and Phase 1B.
Tier 1 includes Woodbury County residents who are 65 and older, and the following frontline workers in the county:
• First responders, including firefighters, police officers and child welfare social workers
• PK-12 school staff
• Early childhood education staff
• Childcare workers
• Phase 1A healthcare workers who have not received their first dose of vaccine
District Health, in partnership with the local medical community, will be offering the vaccination clinic for these groups.
This clinic is by appointment only, and appointments will become available for the public to register at 3 p.m. Thursday. These appointments are only open to the groups listed above, and identification showing proof of eligibility will be required at the appointment, according to the statement.
Registration can be accessed at District Health's website at siouxlanddistricthealth.org/ beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday.
For individuals 65 and older, who do not have the ability to make the appointment online, District Health will have assistance available to make the appointment over the phone by calling 712-234-3922 beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday.
The statement said this phone number is a special phone bank line that will not be operational until registration for appointments is opened. Appointments will not be taken at this number before that time. Local medical providers will also be working to assist their highest-risk patients that are eligible to receive vaccine get signed up for an upcoming appointment.
"While all the above-listed individuals are currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, the amount of vaccine that we have is not enough to vaccinate everyone in this group immediately," the statement said. "We anticipate that these appointments will fill up quickly, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through this process with the vaccine that we are allocated. Once these appointments are filled, the registration will close."
The statement said a waiting list is not being created at this time for future appointments, so District Health asks that people not call and ask to be placed on a list.
The next public clinic is planned for March 3, as long as vaccine is available. The statement said District Health will notify the public when appointments are available for that date.
"Please rest assured that anyone in the eligible groups that wishes to receive vaccine will have the opportunity to receive it in the coming weeks," the statement said.