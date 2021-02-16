Siouxland District Health Department announces Feb. 24 COVID-19 vaccination clinic

For individuals 65 and older, who do not have the ability to make the appointment online, District Health will have assistance available to make the appointment over the phone by calling 712-234-3922 beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday.

The statement said this phone number is a special phone bank line that will not be operational until registration for appointments is opened. Appointments will not be taken at this number before that time. Local medical providers will also be working to assist their highest-risk patients that are eligible to receive vaccine get signed up for an upcoming appointment.

"While all the above-listed individuals are currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, the amount of vaccine that we have is not enough to vaccinate everyone in this group immediately," the statement said. "We anticipate that these appointments will fill up quickly, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through this process with the vaccine that we are allocated. Once these appointments are filled, the registration will close."

The statement said a waiting list is not being created at this time for future appointments, so District Health asks that people not call and ask to be placed on a list.