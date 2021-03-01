Siouxland District Health Department announces March 8 COVID-19 vaccination clinic

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department announced in a statement Monday that the next public COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Woodbury County is slated for March 8 at the Tyson Events Center.
Anyone in Tiers 1-5 of Phase 1B is eligible for the clinic, which is expected to be the last large, public clinic targeted specifically to Phase 1B in Woodbury County, the statement said.
Those eligible include:
- First responders, including firefighters, police officers, and child welfare social workers
- PK-12 school staff, early childhood education staff, and childcare workers
- Food, agriculture, distribution, and manufacturing workers who live or work in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing
- Individuals with disabilities living in home settings that are dependent on attendant care staff, and their attendant care staff
- Staff of and individuals living in congregate settings (not including college dormitories)
- Inspectors responsible for hospitals, long-term care, and child safety
- Correctional facility staff
- Individuals age 65 and older
- Phase 1A healthcare workers who have not received their first dose of vaccine
According to the statement, District Health is working with manufacturing companies directly to set up opportunities for vaccination for these workers, and these individuals will not need to sign up through one of the public clinics. In addition, this group is limited to those in congregate work or living settings that do not allow for social distancing, such as workers in a meatpacking or manufacturing production line or migrant workers who live in bunkroom-style housing.
The statement said restaurant, grocery and other essential workers are not included in Phase 1B unless they are also included in one of the other categories listed above.
Online registration can be accessed at siouxlanddistricthealth.org beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Individuals who do not have the ability to make an appointment online can call 712-234-3922 at that time.
"As we are beginning to see increased availability of vaccines, we expect to soon be moving into Phase 1C, which will include individuals age 16 to 64 with medical conditions that are or may be at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. SDHD is also working closely with our local medical providers and pharmacies in order to increase the availability of vaccination locations to more broadly distribute vaccine to the larger Phase 1C group," the statement said.