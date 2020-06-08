Siouxland District Health Department takes vaccination outside amid COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department temporarily suspended adult and childhood immunizations in April due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in metro Sioux City, but now, the department is holding outdoor clinics in its parking lot to try to catch patients up on inoculations that prevent diseases such as polio and measles.
"I think the biggest concern is in those little ones who haven't had any shots at all," said Tyler Brock, Siouxland District Health Department deputy director. "Any time vaccination rates wane in the community, you're a little bit more vulnerable than you would like to be."
From Jan. 1 to May 31, 2019, the health department administered 4,375 doses of various vaccines to 1,188 patients of various ages. This year, the health department provided 1,834 fewer doses to 406 fewer patients, according to an analysis of health department data from Jan. 1 to May 27, which was conducted by The Journal.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a report issued last month, identified declines in routine pediatric vaccine ordering and doses administered, which might indicate that U.S. children and their communities face increased risks of outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases. According to the report, parental concerns about potentially exposing their children to COVID-19 during well-child visits could also be contributing to declines in immunization.
In a statement issued Thursday, Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership said its immunization program continues in spite of COVID-19.
"Parents, please be assured that routine vaccination is safe and essential," the statement said. "Providers are adapting to social distancing guidance and creating safe environments for care, such as curbside vaccinations, separate well-child hours, and telehealth to treat illness."
The program is open by appointment-only in South Sioux City by calling 402-494-1429. The statement said no one will be denied immunization for inability to pay.
Brock said the fact that most people have probably had at least some vaccinations should keep a major outbreak of a vaccine-preventable disease from occurring in Siouxland.
He said the decision to temporarily stop offering immunizations was primarily made to limit the number of people coming into the health department's Nebraska Street building in effort to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. Other clinic services were also suspended, including STD and non-essential tuberculosis services.
Brock said the health department held its first appointment-only outdoor vaccination clinic on May 27 to immunize the "littlest ones who maybe hadn't had any vaccines at all." He said between 85 and 90 children fell into that category.
"The good news about vaccines is that we can get people caught up pretty quickly," said Brock, who said the health department is directly contacting individuals in need of vaccination. "We're working over the next couple of weeks to get everybody that we missed, especially the youngest ones. Our first priority is to get the babies that haven't had any shots and try and get them brought up to speed."
