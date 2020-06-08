Siouxland District Health Department takes vaccination outside amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department temporarily suspended adult and childhood immunizations in April due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in metro Sioux City, but now, the department is holding outdoor clinics in its parking lot to try to catch patients up on inoculations that prevent diseases such as polio and measles.

"I think the biggest concern is in those little ones who haven't had any shots at all," said Tyler Brock, Siouxland District Health Department deputy director. "Any time vaccination rates wane in the community, you're a little bit more vulnerable than you would like to be."

From Jan. 1 to May 31, 2019, the health department administered 4,375 doses of various vaccines to 1,188 patients of various ages. This year, the health department provided 1,834 fewer doses to 406 fewer patients, according to an analysis of health department data from Jan. 1 to May 27, which was conducted by The Journal.