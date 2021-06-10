Siouxland District Health ends COVID reporting: 'There was always going to be a stopping point'

SIOUX CITY -- Though it might have seemed as though the COVID-19 reports from Siouxland District Health Department were never going to end, that the blue-and-white chart would be a permanent fixture of the local social media landscape from now on, that was never the plan.

Siouxland District Health ended its public COVID reports for Woodbury County last week. The reports, which detailed number of positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus, had been released daily, with few exceptions, since the beginning of the outbreak last spring.

"There was always going to be a stopping point -- because we don't do this for any other illness, where just on a daily basis we announce new cases," Tyler Brock, deputy director of the health department, said. "We felt like the time was now. That wasn't going to be something that was just going to be forever -- it wasn't going to be forever and ever, we're going to be reporting daily COVID numbers.

"It was going to need to stop at some point. Our cases have been as low as they've been since this started, at this point."