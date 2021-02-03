Siouxland District Health frustrated by 'non-eligible individuals' seeking vaccine in early phases

At Wednesday's board meeting, Grieme acknowledged problems with the release of the information, calling it "an unfortunate action that ended up happening."

"The highlight of Monday was, we did get 3,000 appointments scheduled," he told the board. "The low-light of Monday was that we recognized there's some flaws in the system."

District Health Deputy Director Tyler Brock told the Journal later Wednesday that the agency's staff will be combing over the appointments made Monday and removing those who don't meet eligibility requirements.

"If we see people that are not 65, we're going to cancel those appointments," said Brock, who repeatedly stressed that eligibility rules for the vaccine are inflexible for the time being, regrettable though that may be. "We've got 64-year-olds that've got health problems, right? And right now we're saying no to those people. So we understand that that's not a great position to be in, but the eligibility is pretty cut-and-dried right now."