Siouxland District Health frustrated by 'non-eligible individuals' seeking vaccine in early phases

SIOUX CITY -- A sizeable number of Woodbury County residents have attempted to jump the line for COVID-19 vaccinations by signing up for shots before they're eligible, the top Siouxland District Health leader said Wednesday.
"One of our frustrations is, the individuals is that always are trying to kind of circumvent the system," District Health director Kevin Grieme told the agency's board during a telephonic meeting Wednesday. "They're not 65, but they went ahead and there was a link there, it was accessible, so (they) signed up. Now we're kind of going through to identify those and maybe cancel some appointments.
On Monday, District Health opened online registration for the first two vaccination clinics for individuals eligible under Phase IB, which includes those over the age of 65, K-12 educators, first responders, frontline workers, those with disabilities and their caretakers, government officials, correctional facility staff and inmates, staff and individuals in "congregate settings" and some inspectors.
All of the 3,000 appointments for the Feb. 10 and 12 clinics at the Tyson Events Center reportedly were snatched up in less than 10 minutes. District Health officials quickly came under fire for its handling of the roll out. A news release with the link to sign up was distributed to local media more than a hour after the agency emailed the same information to "targeted audiences" that included healthcare providers, school administrators and daycare centers.
At Wednesday's board meeting, Grieme acknowledged problems with the release of the information, calling it "an unfortunate action that ended up happening."
"The highlight of Monday was, we did get 3,000 appointments scheduled," he told the board. "The low-light of Monday was that we recognized there's some flaws in the system."
District Health Deputy Director Tyler Brock told the Journal later Wednesday that the agency's staff will be combing over the appointments made Monday and removing those who don't meet eligibility requirements.
"If we see people that are not 65, we're going to cancel those appointments," said Brock, who repeatedly stressed that eligibility rules for the vaccine are inflexible for the time being, regrettable though that may be. "We've got 64-year-olds that've got health problems, right? And right now we're saying no to those people. So we understand that that's not a great position to be in, but the eligibility is pretty cut-and-dried right now."
Grieme said problem with some people jumping the line began during the first phase of the vaccinations, which were reserved for front line health care providers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities. At Wednesday's board meeting, he said "some that weren't even in the healthcare field went ahead and got the link, and signed up and attempted to come through."
"So that's one of the challenges we have is, the non-eligible individuals attempting to take advantage of those sort of tiers, and so that makes it difficult to manage," he added.
District Health officials did not provide an estimate of the number of individuals who have tried or succeeded in circumventing the eligibility rules.
Additional clinics for the 1B priority individuals are tentatively planned for Feb. 17 and 24 and March 3, depending on vaccine supplies. Brock said future clinic should have about 1,000 to 2,000 vaccine doses.
Grieme said "we've experience no wastage of dosages" -- meaning that no COVID-19 vaccine have expired or gone unused.
FLU CASES DOWN DRAMATICALLY
In another positive development, Brock noted that influenza has nearly vanished from Woodbury County this year.
"Influenza really hardly hasn't -- haven't hardly heard a peep out of influenza all year long," Brock said, though he added: "It's still not too late for that to show up."
Influenza has been largely absent from the U.S. this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention described the currently level of influenza activity as "unusually low at this time but may increase in the coming months."
A variety of explanations have been floated for this year's ebb in influenza, including the steep reduction in travel and interpersonal contact, the wearing of masks and the heightened handwashing, among others.
"It could be that, influenza just wasn't able to get a good foothold -- because if it doesn't get started very well, and some of the mitigation things that we're doing for COVID and whatnot, maybe just kept it from getting rolling too," Brock said. "Lots of theories out there, I don't think anybody really knows exactly."