Siouxland District Health head seeks to reassure public's coronavirus anxieties

SIOUX CITY -- The top official with the Siouxland District Health Department on Wednesday tried to reassure the public of its ability to respond to a potential local outbreak of coronavirus.

"We have no confirmed cases or suspect cases of the COVID-19 virus within Woodbury County," said Kevin Grieme, director of health at Siouxland District Health. "However we also understand that this could change at a moment's notice."

Grieme was flanked by members of the Sioux City Police Department, Woodbury County Sheriff's Office and Sioux City Fire Rescue during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The county and local medical facilities have protocols in place to report and respond to communicable ailments like COVID-19, a new or "novel" virus, Grieme said.

COVID-19 is a type of coronavirus, which is a category of viruses (the common cold is frequently caused by a coronavirus). Several types of coronavirus are far more often encountered than COVID-19.

"Any time somebody coughs, they sneeze, that type of stuff, immediately everyone's heightened awareness will jump to COVID-19," Grieme said.