Siouxland District Health head seeks to reassure public's coronavirus anxieties

SIOUX CITY -- The top official with the Siouxland District Health Department on Wednesday tried to reassure the public of its ability to respond to a potential local outbreak of coronavirus.
"We have no confirmed cases or suspect cases of the COVID-19 virus within Woodbury County," said Kevin Grieme, director of health at Siouxland District Health. "However we also understand that this could change at a moment's notice."
Grieme was flanked by members of the Sioux City Police Department, Woodbury County Sheriff's Office and Sioux City Fire Rescue during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
The county and local medical facilities have protocols in place to report and respond to communicable ailments like COVID-19, a new or "novel" virus, Grieme said.
COVID-19 is a type of coronavirus, which is a category of viruses (the common cold is frequently caused by a coronavirus). Several types of coronavirus are far more often encountered than COVID-19.
"Any time somebody coughs, they sneeze, that type of stuff, immediately everyone's heightened awareness will jump to COVID-19," Grieme said.
As of Wednesday, 14 people in Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19, while Nebraska has seen one confirmed case and four presumptive cases. South Dakota has five positive and two pending cases, along with one death attributed to the virus.
All three of Iowa's public universities on Wednesday announced the suspension of in-person classroom instruction for at least two weeks after spring break ends, with classes migrating online.
A case of COVID-19 was reported in Crofton, Nebraska, on Tuesday night, the first in Siouxland.
Grieme said anyone who suspects they have COVID-19 should call their medical provider on the phone, rather than immediately going to a clinic or hospital in-person.
He added that a saturation of media coverage of the virus might be causing more fear of the virus than is warranted -- stores in Sioux City and elsewhere have been dealing with shortages of certain items, with frantic demand spurred by COVID-19 anxiety.
"I will say in this case, sometimes we've gotten frustrated with the media, because the amount of information that's shared," Griemes said. "It's not that it's not factual and that sort of stuff, but we feel that it's creating some anxiety among our residents."
For information on the virus, Griemes recommended the websites of the Iowa Department of Public Health, Siouxland District Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization.