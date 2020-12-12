Siouxland District Health: Increased COVID-19 numbers may be due to Thanksgiving gatherings

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department on Saturday reported that Woodbury County's COVID-19 positivity rate and the number of new infections increased during the past week, possibly a consequence of Thanksgiving gatherings.

The percentage of virus tests coming back positive in the county rose to 14.6 percent for the week ended Dec. 6, up 1.6 percent from the week prior, according to a weekly COVID-19 status report from Siouxland District Health. (The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported higher positivity rates for the county, though its data is calculated differently.)

The total number of new infections for that week was a reported 487, up from the 423 reported in the week prior. The number of coronavirus tests conducted in both of those weeks declined somewhat from the over-4,000 that were being taken during each of the first three weeks of November.

Despite the increase, each of these data points remains lower than their recent peaks in mid-November. But they are also much higher than ideal -- a week ago, Siouxland District Health wrote that a goal positivity rate would be closer to 4 or 5 percent.

"The increase may be reflecting an influence of the Thanksgiving holiday and associated activities," Siouxland District Health wrote in its report.