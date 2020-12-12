Siouxland District Health: Increased COVID-19 numbers may be due to Thanksgiving gatherings

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department on Saturday reported that Woodbury County's COVID-19 positivity rate and the number of new infections increased during the past week, possibly a consequence of Thanksgiving gatherings.
The percentage of virus tests coming back positive in the county rose to 14.6 percent for the week ended Dec. 6, up 1.6 percent from the week prior, according to a weekly COVID-19 status report from Siouxland District Health. (The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported higher positivity rates for the county, though its data is calculated differently.)
The total number of new infections for that week was a reported 487, up from the 423 reported in the week prior. The number of coronavirus tests conducted in both of those weeks declined somewhat from the over-4,000 that were being taken during each of the first three weeks of November.
Despite the increase, each of these data points remains lower than their recent peaks in mid-November. But they are also much higher than ideal -- a week ago, Siouxland District Health wrote that a goal positivity rate would be closer to 4 or 5 percent.
"The increase may be reflecting an influence of the Thanksgiving holiday and associated activities," Siouxland District Health wrote in its report.
Another 60 new infections were recorded on Saturday in Woodbury County.
Long-term care outbreaks
Across Iowa, a total of 147 long-term care facilities were suffering COVID-19 outbreaks on Saturday. Outbreaks at these facilities have had appalling consequences -- they've been implicated in 1,131 of Iowa's 3,212 deaths attributed to the virus.
Twenty-five of those outbreaks were in Northwest Iowa, spread across each county in the region except Clay County, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data:
-- At the Countryside Health Care Center in Sioux City, 41 have tested positive. Of these, 31 are considered recovered.
-- At Accura Healthcare of Sioux City, 41 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City, 44 have tested positive. Of these, 27 are considered recovered.
-- At Pioneer Valley Living and Rehab in Sergeant Bluff, six have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Accura Healthcare of Le Mars, 23 have tested positive. Only one of these is considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in Holstein, 55 have tested positive. Of these, 35 are considered recovered.
-- At Willow Dale Wellness Village in Battle Creek, 65 have tested positive. Of these, eight are considered recovered.
Support Local Journalism
-- At the Elmwood Care Center in Onawa, 37 have tested positive. Of these, two are considered recovered.
-- At Accura Healthcare of Cherokee, 50 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At the Heartland Care Center in Marcus, eight have tested positive. Only one of these is considered recovered.
-- At Cherokee Specialty Care in Cherokee, 31 have tested positive. Of these, six are considered recovered.
-- At the Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden, 34 have tested positive. Of these, 17 are considered recovered.
-- At the Pleasant Acres Care Center in Hull, 17 have tested positive. Of these, three are considered recovered.
-- At Royale Meadows in Sioux Center, 15 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Twilight Acres in Wall Lake, 31 have tested positive. Of these, three are considered recovered.
-- At the Black Hawk Life Care Center in Lake View, 30 have tested positive. Of these, seven are considered recovered.
-- At the Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake, 20 have tested positive. Of these, eight are considered recovered.
-- At the Pleasant View Home in Albert City, 20 have tested positive. Of these, nine are considered recovered.
-- At Sanford Senior Care in Sheldon, 25 have tested positive. Of these, 14 are considered recovered.
-- At the Good Samaritan Society in George, 32 have tested positive. Of these, 25 are considered recovered.
-- At Rock Rapids Health Centre in Rock Rapids, 14 have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
-- At Accura Healthcare of Milford, 41 have tested positive. Of these, 11 are considered recovered.
-- At the Eventide Lutheran Home in Denison, 53 have tested positive. Of these, 29 are considered recovered.
-- At Manilla Manor in Manilla, four have tested positive. None of these are yet considered recovered.
Previously reported outbreaks at other long-term care facilities have apparently resolved. IDPH does not report deaths at specific facilities.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.