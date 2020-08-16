Siouxland District Health investigating 2 more possible COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department is investigating two more deaths that may have been the result of COVID-19.
The Iowa Department of Public Health tallied the new deaths on Saturday, which would put the county's coronavirus death toll at 54.
"We are still in the process of validating information about these potential additional deaths and will update our information as needed when this has been completed," Siouxland District Health wrote in a statement Sunday.
The department reported 13 new positive tests for the virus Sunday, out of a total of 220 tests performed. This would make for a positive percentage of about 5.9 percent.
As of Sunday evening, 3,807 people in Woodbury County -- around 3.7 percent of the county's total population -- had tested positive for the virus, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Of those testing positive, 3,438 (about 90.3 percent) are now considered recovered.
A weekly COVID-19 trends report issued Friday by Siouxland District Health indicated that, in the week ending Aug. 9, a total of 89 people in Woodbury County tested positive for the virus, out of 1,055 people tested, for a positive percentage of around 8 percent. This percentage has remained relatively steady for the past two months.
The "goal" positive percentage, if the virus is to be contained, would be closer to 2 percent.
The percentage of tests taken that come back positive is significant, because a higher percentage indicates that more infections in the community may be going undetected, and in general would indicate the virus is spreading more aggressively.
"The number of new cases each week is also at a consistent level, but the goal is to see this number decreasing," Siouxland District Health wrote in its report.
Some counties in Northwest Iowa have seen higher positive percentages in recent weeks.
During the past two weeks, 14.5 percent of all tests in Osceola County have come back positive, the highest in the region, followed by Lyon County at 13.7 percent and Clay and Crawford counties with 11.2 percent each, according to IDPH data. The lowest percentage is in Monona County, where only 2.1 percent of tests came back positive in that time frame.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.