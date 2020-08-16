Siouxland District Health investigating 2 more possible COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department is investigating two more deaths that may have been the result of COVID-19.

The Iowa Department of Public Health tallied the new deaths on Saturday, which would put the county's coronavirus death toll at 54.

"We are still in the process of validating information about these potential additional deaths and will update our information as needed when this has been completed," Siouxland District Health wrote in a statement Sunday.

The department reported 13 new positive tests for the virus Sunday, out of a total of 220 tests performed. This would make for a positive percentage of about 5.9 percent.

As of Sunday evening, 3,807 people in Woodbury County -- around 3.7 percent of the county's total population -- had tested positive for the virus, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Of those testing positive, 3,438 (about 90.3 percent) are now considered recovered.