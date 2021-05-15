Siouxland District Health not planning any large vaccine clinics for 12- to 15-year-olds

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department isn't planning any large vaccine clinics for 12- to 15-year-olds who are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Tyler Brock, Siouxland District Health deputy director, said Friday that teenagers and their parents can arrange to get shots at the numerous venues that offer them -- pharmacies, doctors' offices, clinics and the like. But he didn't rule out a large public clinic for kids in the future, should demand warrant it.

"We figure that the vast majority of people who want their kids vaccinated are going to get plugged in through the various other channels that we have available," Brock said.

"We don't have mass vaccine clinics planned -- doesn't mean that we won't put something like that together if we feel like that's necessary, but right now we feel like there's plenty of avenues for those folks to get their kids vaccinated if they want that," he added.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Food and Drug Administration this past week granted emergency use authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for children and teens ages 12 to 15. With that, everyone except children age 11 and younger became eligible for a shot.