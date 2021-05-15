Siouxland District Health not planning any large vaccine clinics for 12- to 15-year-olds

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department isn't planning any large vaccine clinics for 12- to 15-year-olds who are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Tyler Brock, Siouxland District Health deputy director, said Friday that teenagers and their parents can arrange to get shots at the numerous venues that offer them -- pharmacies, doctors' offices, clinics and the like. But he didn't rule out a large public clinic for kids in the future, should demand warrant it.
"We figure that the vast majority of people who want their kids vaccinated are going to get plugged in through the various other channels that we have available," Brock said.
"We don't have mass vaccine clinics planned -- doesn't mean that we won't put something like that together if we feel like that's necessary, but right now we feel like there's plenty of avenues for those folks to get their kids vaccinated if they want that," he added.
The Food and Drug Administration this past week granted emergency use authorization to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for children and teens ages 12 to 15. With that, everyone except children age 11 and younger became eligible for a shot.
The health department continues to offer vaccines, but not to hundreds of people all at the same time, like they did at their Tyson Events Center clinics earlier this year. The last of these clinics was near the end of April; demand for the big vaccine clinics was evaporating as the populations most vulnerable to the virus, and most excited for the vaccine, got their shots.
The grocery chain Hy-Vee announced this week that all its pharmacies will offer the vaccine to kids between 12 and 15, with or without an appointment, if a parent or guardian consents. Wal-Mart and Walgreens likewise announced this week that their pharmacies will offer vaccines for those ages 12 to 15.
A Sioux City Community School District spokeswoman said Friday that the district is not currently planning any vaccine clinics for students in the newly eligible age demographic.
Brock said he doesn't necessarily expect younger teenagers will be clamoring for the vaccine, particularly given that this demographic is less vulnerable to severe illness from the virus. Demand for vaccine among all age demographics has slumped dramatically in recent weeks, both in Woodbury County and nationwide.
"This is purely opinion -- I think it's going to be a lot cooler demand," Brock said. "We know that the young people, these young kids very, very rarely have serious illness from COVID. And so, the perceived risk from COVID for this age group is much less than our higher-risk adults, and we all know that."