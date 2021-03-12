Siouxland District Health 'optimistic' all Woodbury County adults will be vaccine eligible in April

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department is "optimistic" that vaccine appointments could be available to all adults as soon as next month, a projection that could surpass the vaccination plan put forth by President Joe Biden.

In a televised address Thursday night, Biden said he plans to "direct all states, tribes and territories, to make all adults, people 18 and over, eligible to be vaccinated no later than May 1."

It's an ambitious goal, given that the vaccine program nationwide has been slogging through a complex, lengthy set of phases and tiers based on population risk factors.

If all goes well, Woodbury County could begin vaccinating ordinary, healthy adults even earlier than that. Tyler Brock, deputy director of the Siouxland District Health Department, wrote in an email Friday that as vaccine supply increases, the stringent rules of who is and isn't eligible could be relaxed.

"We are optimistic that vaccine will open up for all adults in April. Obviously, we’ll be dependent on guidance from Iowa Department of Public Health. But vaccine supplies and availability continue to increase and we continue to move through the priority groups. Hopefully, this progress will lead to less restrictions on who is eligible to get vaccine," Brock said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}