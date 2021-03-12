Siouxland District Health 'optimistic' all Woodbury County adults will be vaccine eligible in April

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department is "optimistic" that vaccine appointments could be available to all adults as soon as next month, a projection that could surpass the vaccination plan put forth by President Joe Biden.
In a televised address Thursday night, Biden said he plans to "direct all states, tribes and territories, to make all adults, people 18 and over, eligible to be vaccinated no later than May 1."
It's an ambitious goal, given that the vaccine program nationwide has been slogging through a complex, lengthy set of phases and tiers based on population risk factors.
If all goes well, Woodbury County could begin vaccinating ordinary, healthy adults even earlier than that. Tyler Brock, deputy director of the Siouxland District Health Department, wrote in an email Friday that as vaccine supply increases, the stringent rules of who is and isn't eligible could be relaxed.
"We are optimistic that vaccine will open up for all adults in April. Obviously, we’ll be dependent on guidance from Iowa Department of Public Health. But vaccine supplies and availability continue to increase and we continue to move through the priority groups. Hopefully, this progress will lead to less restrictions on who is eligible to get vaccine," Brock said.
"Now, this doesn’t mean that everyone will be vaccinated in April. But we hope that all adults will be eligible to get vaccine and priority group restrictions will be lifted by that time," he added.
This month, the Siouxland District Health Department is expected to begin moving into Phase 1C of the vaccine protocols, in which people aged 16-64 who have certain health conditions would be eligible for a shot. Vaccinations will continue for people in Phase 1B, which includes individuals in certain professions and people over age 65.
Also on Friday, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, announced that the Siouxland Community Health Center in Sioux City will be invited to join the Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program over the next six weeks.
The Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program is a national program launched by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to allocate vaccines to "underserved communities" and "those disproportionately affected by COVID-19," according to Feenstra's office.
Feenstra and members of the Iowa House delegation sent a letter to the HRSA and the CDC, urging them to prioritize qualified health facilities in Iowa for the next round of their program, and it appears their efforts were successful.
“I am pleased to hear several Iowa health centers, including the Siouxland Community Health Center in the 4th District, will be included in this vaccine program in the coming weeks,” Rep. Feenstra said in a statement. “I will continue working to ensure vaccines are distributed to every corner of our district. The quicker vaccines are distributed, the quicker we can fully reopen our economy, get Iowans back to work, and return to normal.”
To date, roughly 8.2 percent of Woodbury County -- 8,479 people -- have received both doses of the two-dose vaccines, while another 581 people have received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine and are thus considered fully vaccinated, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Another 10,372 people in the county have received one dose of the two-dose vaccine and are awaiting a second shot.