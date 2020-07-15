Siouxland District Health records 22 more COVID-19 infections, additional death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department on Wednesday tallied 22 more COVID-19 infections and an additional death in Woodbury County.

According to a Siouxland District Health press release, the deceased was a man between 61 and 80 years old. This brings Woodbury County's death toll to 45.

The 22 new positives are the most recorded since early June, which could be partly attributed to the large number of tests performed -- 263 people were tested during the preceding day, for a positivity rate of around 8.4 percent. On Tuesday, the county added only one new infection, but only 48 tests were conducted the day before.

Last weekend, the number of new positives in Woodbury County trended upward somewhat, with three days in a row with more than 15 new infections.