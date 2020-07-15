You are the owner of this article.
Siouxland District Health records 22 more COVID-19 infections, additional death
Siouxland District Health records 22 more COVID-19 infections, additional death

COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department on Wednesday tallied 22 more COVID-19 infections and an additional death in Woodbury County. 

According to a Siouxland District Health press release, the deceased was a man between 61 and 80 years old. This brings Woodbury County's death toll to 45. 

The 22 new positives are the most recorded since early June, which could be partly attributed to the large number of tests performed -- 263 people were tested during the preceding day, for a positivity rate of around 8.4 percent. On Tuesday, the county added only one new infection, but only 48 tests were conducted the day before. 

Last weekend, the number of new positives in Woodbury County trended upward somewhat, with three days in a row with more than 15 new infections.  

Since the beginning of the outbreak four months ago, Woodbury County has logged a total of 3,370 infections, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Of these, 3,111 are considered recovered, according to Siouxland District Health. 

