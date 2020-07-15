Siouxland District Health records 22 more COVID-19 infections, additional death

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department on Wednesday tallied 22 more COVID-19 infections and an additional death in Woodbury County.
According to a Siouxland District Health press release, the deceased was a man between 61 and 80 years old. This brings Woodbury County's death toll to 45.
The 22 new positives are the most recorded since early June, which could be partly attributed to the large number of tests performed -- 263 people were tested during the preceding day, for a positivity rate of around 8.4 percent. On Tuesday, the county added only one new infection, but only 48 tests were conducted the day before.
Last weekend, the number of new positives in Woodbury County trended upward somewhat, with three days in a row with more than 15 new infections.
Since the beginning of the outbreak four months ago, Woodbury County has logged a total of 3,370 infections, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Of these, 3,111 are considered recovered, according to Siouxland District Health.
