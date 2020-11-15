Siouxland District Health repeats its warning on gatherings as Thanksgiving approaches

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Siouxland District Health has warned against social gatherings for some time; with the Thanksgiving holiday fast approaching, the admonitions of its most recent report were stern.

"The soonest we would see any positive impact from (Reynolds' health measures) would not be until the week of Thanksgiving," Siouxland District Health wrote in its report. "If individuals participate in gatherings of any size, without appropriate precautions, any relief will be short lived. Gatherings could be family dinners, baby showers, wedding receptions, card parties -- the list is endless. If gathering, individuals above the age of 2 should be wearing masks, consider shortening visits and keep in mind that dining without masks leads to more cases."

Woodbury County, along with much of Northwest Iowa and the state as a whole, has seen a considerable surge in coronavirus infections in recent weeks. On Sunday the county recorded another another 80 infections, following Saturday's tally of 134, Friday's 130 and Thursday's 136. The county's two-week average positivity rate has climbed to 23.3 percent, though that figure remains far below the highest in the state.