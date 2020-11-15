Siouxland District Health repeats its warning on gatherings as Thanksgiving approaches

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department warned in its weekly COVID-19 status update that Gov. Kim Reynolds' new health measures probably won't have much positive impact until around Thanksgiving, and that those benefits could be lost if people aren't careful with their Thanksgiving gatherings.
Reynolds on Nov. 10 signed a proclamation requiring that people attending social, community, recreational, leisure or sporting gatherings maintain six feet of distance from other groups; requiring those groups to be limited to eight people unless the group is from the same household; and requiring attendees of indoor gatherings of more than 25 people, or outdoor gatherings of more than 100, to wear a mask if they're over age 2.
The proclamation also requires employees and patrons of salons, barbershops, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, tanning facilities and similar establishments to wear masks. Some critics have advocated for a statewide mask mandate, which the governor has resisted.
Siouxland District Health has warned against social gatherings for some time; with the Thanksgiving holiday fast approaching, the admonitions of its most recent report were stern.
"The soonest we would see any positive impact from (Reynolds' health measures) would not be until the week of Thanksgiving," Siouxland District Health wrote in its report. "If individuals participate in gatherings of any size, without appropriate precautions, any relief will be short lived. Gatherings could be family dinners, baby showers, wedding receptions, card parties -- the list is endless. If gathering, individuals above the age of 2 should be wearing masks, consider shortening visits and keep in mind that dining without masks leads to more cases."
Woodbury County, along with much of Northwest Iowa and the state as a whole, has seen a considerable surge in coronavirus infections in recent weeks. On Sunday the county recorded another another 80 infections, following Saturday's tally of 134, Friday's 130 and Thursday's 136. The county's two-week average positivity rate has climbed to 23.3 percent, though that figure remains far below the highest in the state.
The number of hospitalizations in Sioux City remains elevated. As of Sunday, a total of 64 people were hospitalized in Sioux City hospitals because of the virus, while another 26 people in the hospitals have the virus, but are hospitalized for other reasons. Of those 90, only 51 are Woodbury County residents.
In Northwest Iowa, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached another new high on Sunday. A total of 218 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday in Region 3 of Iowa's Regional Medical Coordination Centers (RMCC), which represents Northwest Iowa and some Central Iowa counties. The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU in this region -- now 38 -- has risen steadily and is approaching its height of the spring. A total of 18 COVID-19 patients in the region are on ventilators.
