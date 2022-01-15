Siouxland District Health: Unnecessary COVID testing straining medical community

SIOUX CITY -- A local surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant is causing the demand for testing to skyrocket, according to a Woodbury County health official.

Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock said in a video posted to Facebook that nearly 5,000 tests were reported for the county last week. He said rapid testing, where results are available in minutes, is going to be in "very short supply for the near future."

"If you're not at high risk for serious COVID, testing for COVID is less critical," he said. "You may consider getting tested if you are having symptoms. But, if you're sick, you should stay home and try to minimize your contact with others regardless of whether or not you have a positive test for COVID."

According to Brock, a number of local workers are coming into the health department's clinic seeking to be retested after a positive test so that they can return to their job, or, they're seeking to get tested at their doctor's office after an at-home test showed they are infected with the virus. He said individuals do not need to be testing to verify previous tests. If they test positive, he said they should isolate.

"This type of testing is unnecessary and is placing a large strain on our medical community and local testing supplies," said Brock, who noted that a PCR test can remain positive for several weeks after infection and does not mean an individual is still infectious.

In a Jan. 11 letter addressed to the Siouxland business community, which the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce shared with its members, District Health Director Kevin Grieme wrote that the current guidance for individuals testing positive is to isolate for five days. Day zero is the day they were tested or the day they started showing symptoms. In order to return to work, they must be fever-free for 24 hours and see their symptoms improving. For those who do not develop symptoms, five days of quarantine is sufficient, he wrote.

"Siouxland District Health Department wants to make it clear that requiring an employee to submit to a negative test result after isolation is not a recommended practice. This depletes our short supply of test kits and is creating more demands on our healthcare community," he wrote.

Brock said early diagnosis via COVID testing is especially important for symptomatic people who are at increased risk for serious infection, such as pregnant women, those over 65, individuals with a weakened immune system and those with certain medical conditions, including cancer, diabetes, chronic lung diseases and heart conditions.

"People in these categories should be tested as soon as symptoms begin to allow for early medical care," he said. "Additionally, if high-risk people have close contact with someone who's got COVID, but they are not having symptoms, they should get tested, but wait at least three days after the exposure to get tested."

Brock said waiting five to seven days would actually make testing more accurate and be an even better use of testing resources.

Although test kits are available at District Health and other locations throughout the county, Brock said people can't be stockpiling test kits or be tested over and over again unnecessarily.

District Health's test kits are not rapid tests and they are only available to Iowa residents. A person collects a sample of their saliva and then mails it to the state laboratory. Brock said the goal is for results to be available in 24 hours, but, due to high demand, he said the lab cannot guarantee that quick of a turnaround.

"These tests cannot be used to satisfy workplace requirements," he said.

