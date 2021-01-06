Siouxland District Health vaccinates county's rural EMS

"This is probably the first time we're out of the hospitals," Brock said. "This is the first clinic we have done at all."

In a news release earlier Wednesday, the health department said that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being administered in Woodbury County.

Siouxland District Health has been working with the county's health care facilities to vaccinate Phase 1A priority populations, focusing thus far on hospitals and primary care facilities. Next week, the health department will begin vaccination clinics at its office via prescheduled appointments with health care workers not affiliated with a hospital or primary care clinic.

Walgreens, CVS and Community Pharmacy chains are coordinating vaccinations at long-term care facilities.

Vaccinations will continue for members of the 1A priority groups in coming weeks before moving on to the next priority group. The health department will share information on procedures for that group once it's available.

"We ask that individuals not call to 'get on a list' to be vaccinated. Physician offices will be contacting individuals that meet the priority definitions to alert them when vaccine is available to them," the health department said.