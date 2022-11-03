Siouxland educators find freedom, financial benefits in adjunct work

For some long-time Siouxland educators, the everyday 9-to-5 grind isn't quite enough.

A number of folks across the tri-state area find time to do additional teaching work at the college level on top of the workloads they already have. Some do it because the adjunct work grants a certain kind of freedom in setting schedules. Others greatly appreciate the extra paycheck. All of them love educating.

"I like making connections and I like seeing people make connections with what they’re learning," said Michelle Pick, who's taught at the Sioux City Career Academy and Western Iowa Community College and is now at Morningside University in Sioux City holding master's level education classes.

"It’s not compulsory education at that level. They don’t have to be there," Pick said. "My Morningside classes are there because they want to be there."

Pick, an educator with 18 years of experience, said she started her teaching career as a substitute (when her first child was still a baby) because she didn't want to work full time. Then...Pick decided she really liked the job.

"I love to read and I love to write. And so I like to help other people find the joy in that also," Pick said.

As for Morningside, where she teaches two "secondary field experience classes" and "strategies in secondary education," Pick made her way to the college because of a friend.

"She said would you be interested in doing some adjunct teaching and I said sure and I really really like it."

Because she's new at the job, Pick said she looks for guidance from people who have already put in the work: Paula Hamp and Taylor Kempers.

Adjunct instructor Taylor Kempers Taylor Kempers, curriculum director for the Kingsley-Pierson and Woodbury Central school districts, talks with teacher Jenni Spooner while fac…

Hamp, who's been an adjunct at Morningside since 1999 (and has 40 total years of under her belt), said education hasn't lost any of its luster.

"People keep saying: When are you going to retire? And I don’t even see that in my future," Hamp said. She did retire from Sioux City Schools two years but then went to Dakota Valley to do work as a behavior interventionist.

The nature of Hamp's adjunct work has changed since she first started doing it. First it was face-to-face in the evenings, then a hybrid model with some in-person and some online with a camera and now entirely on the web.

With that shift, Hamp said she now finds herself teaching future educators from well outside of Siouxland.

"It’s fascinating to be able to work with all these individuals who aren’t necessarily here in Sioux City."

Having the chance to connect with students from beyond city limits similarly appeals to Kempers who was hired on as an adjunct to Morningside in 2020 and does work with Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Kingsley-Pierson High School in Kingsley, Iowa and Woodbury Central in Moville, Iowa.

"I have some students in the Morningside program who are six hours across the state of Iowa, but we could still make those connections because we're all going to be teachers," Kempers said of the education classes she teaches.

Those courses, Kempers said, often attract people who are pursing education after having a wholly different career first.

"Not only do I learn from them about different things...but it's just it's really enjoyable to teach adults about education and connect with students."

The financial motivation is a powerful one as well.

"It’s where all of vacation and Christmas money comes from," Kempers joked.

Hamp noted that adjuncting can be a way for teachers to make up for the compensation they're not receiving at their main place of employment.

"So often, teachers, especially in the public schools, have to get a second job. The salary of a teacher is not always equivalent to someone else with a similar education," Hamp said.

And then, the freedom.

Pick said she appreciates not having to fret about things like standardized testing in the university system.

The freeing thing for Kempers is getting to choose when to do the work. "There have been terms or semesters where I said I just can't you know? I just couldn't teach something on top of my regular job. You have that freedom."