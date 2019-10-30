SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The idled Siouxland Energy Cooperative ethanol plant in Sioux Center has re-started its production at half capacity, thanks to a carbon emissions-linked ratings system in California that put a greater premium on their product.
Kelly Nieuwenhuis, the president of the Siouxland Energy Cooperative board, said the plant re-started at 50 percent capacity -- roughly 40 million gallons of the 80 million gallons the plant can produce -- as of Oct. 25.
Siouxland Ethanol has, for some years, sent all of its product to California for use in vehicles there, and has always gotten some premium for the plant's low carbon emissions.
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) bases the state's ethanol purchases, and the premium paid for ethanol, on a score given to plants' overall carbon footprint -- lower scores being better. CARB recently implemented a new version of its carbon emissions score.
Nieuwenhuis said that a day or two after the plant was idled in September, CARB lowered Siouxland Energy's score by six points under the new model, which raised the premium paid in California for the plant's ethanol product.
"We use less energy at our plant to produce ethanol," Nieuwenhuis said.
The farmers' cooperative plant began a "hot idle" -- where employees are kept on the payroll, but no ethanol is produced -- on Sept. 9, the first such extended shutdown since it opened in 2000.
Nieuwenhuis cited the Trump Environmental Protection Agency's practice of granting so-called "small refinery exemptions" of the Renewable Fuel Standard to numerous oil refineries, allowing the refineries to not blend ethanol into their oil. The exemptions, 31 of which were granted in August alone, caused ethanol prices to crater.
The plant itself, he said, will remain in the red for the time being.
"Our projections are, we're still not making money, but you know, with our hot idle that we were running before, it was costing us pretty good money every month to keep everybody compensated," Nieuwenhuis said. "The situation we're in today, keeping everybody on board, everybody compensated, paid, we're losing a little less money running than we were idling."
Full-capacity production at Siouxland Energy, he estimated, is still at least a "few months" in the future: "We have to get this situation with the EPA straightened out, and have them quit destroying demand for our product."