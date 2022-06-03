Siouxland ethanol plants receive USDA funds to help stem COVID losses

Biofuels producers in Siouxland will receive millions of dollars in assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help lower costs and support biofuel producers who faced unexpected market losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds are from the Biofuel Producer Program, which was created as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. The investments include more than $486 million for 62 producers in socially vulnerable communities.

"The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to rebuilding the rural economy after the impacts of the pandemic,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said. "That’s why USDA is targeting resources and investments to improve the strength and resiliency of America’s sustainable fuel markets. The investments we’re announcing today will pave the way to economic recovery for America’s biofuel producers, stimulate a critical market for U.S. farmers and ranchers, and support our nation’s transition to a clean-energy economy."

USDA is making payments to 195 biofuel production facilities to support the maintenance and viability of a significant market for agricultural producers of products such as corn, soybean or biomass that supply biofuel production. The producers experienced unexpected market losses on a combined 3.7 billion gallons as a result of COVID–19.

Siouxland producers receiving funds include:

-- Little Sioux Corn Processors for its ethanol plant near Marcus, Iowa -- about $6.1 million;

-- Quad County Corn Processors for its ethanol plant near Galva, Iowa -- nearly $4 million;

-- Siouxland Energy Cooperative for its ethanol plant in Sioux Center -- nearly $4.3 million;

-- Husker Ag, which operates plants in Iowa and Nebraska, including in Plainview, Neb. -- $11.4 million;

-- Lakeview Energy, which has plants in Iowa, Illinois, Iowa and Ohio, including in Merrill, Iowa -- $11.4 million;

