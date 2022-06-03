 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Siouxland ethanol plants receive USDA funds to help stem COVID losses

  • 0
Little Sioux Corn Processors ethanol

The Little Sioux Corn Processors plant near Marcus, Iowa, is shown Oct. 18, 2019. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

Biofuels producers in Siouxland will receive millions of dollars in assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help lower costs and support biofuel producers who faced unexpected market losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds are from the Biofuel Producer Program, which was created as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. The investments include more than $486 million for 62 producers in socially vulnerable communities.

"The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to rebuilding the rural economy after the impacts of the pandemic,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said. "That’s why USDA is targeting resources and investments to improve the strength and resiliency of America’s sustainable fuel markets. The investments we’re announcing today will pave the way to economic recovery for America’s biofuel producers, stimulate a critical market for U.S. farmers and ranchers, and support our nation’s transition to a clean-energy economy."

USDA is making payments to 195 biofuel production facilities to support the maintenance and viability of a significant market for agricultural producers of products such as corn, soybean or biomass that supply biofuel production. The producers experienced unexpected market losses on a combined 3.7 billion gallons as a result of COVID–19.

People are also reading…

Siouxland producers receiving funds include:

-- Little Sioux Corn Processors for its ethanol plant near Marcus, Iowa -- about $6.1 million;

-- Quad County Corn Processors for its ethanol plant near Galva, Iowa -- nearly $4 million; 

-- Siouxland Energy Cooperative for its ethanol plant in Sioux Center -- nearly $4.3 million;

-- Husker Ag, which operates plants in Iowa and Nebraska, including in Plainview, Neb. -- $11.4 million;

-- Lakeview Energy, which has plants in Iowa, Illinois, Iowa and Ohio, including in Merrill, Iowa -- $11.4 million;

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bandits postpone Military Night AR-15 giveaway

Bandits postpone Military Night AR-15 giveaway

The Sioux City Bandits plan to hold a giveaway of an AR-15 rifle during Military Night promotions on Saturday has been postponed after several hours of critics saying it was in poor taste to have such an event a little more than a week after a gunman used a similar weapon in a shooting at a Texas elementary school.

Watch Now: Related Video

Zimbabwe's inflation rate hits triple digits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News