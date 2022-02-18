 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Siouxland Ethanol produces billionth gallon of ethanol

JACKSON, Neb. -- Siouxland Ethanol hit a milestone Friday, producing its billionth gallon of corn-based ethanol.

The plant, owned by more than 700 local investors, opened near Jackson, Nebraska, in May 2007. Since then, it's doubled its production capacity, with a series of expansions and improvements. Today, the plant has an annual capacity stands at million gallons.

To produce 1 billion gallons of ethanol, Siouxland Energy has purchased $1.5 billion dollars of corn, paid more than $35 million in wages, and in tandem produced enough high protein livestock feed to support the equivalent of 1.25 million head of cattle.

Each year, Siouxland Ethanol purchases 32 million bushels of corn, and turns the kernels into a clean-burning, high-octane gasoline additive. The plant also contributes to the ag-based economy by annually producing 210,000 tons of distillers dried grains, a co-product of the ethanol process.

Much of the high-value feed is sold locally to cattle feeders, as well as poultry feeders.

Siouxland Ethanol also produces about 14,000 tons of corn oil each year.

The Dakota County biofinery currently employs 41 people, contributing an annual payroll of about $2 million.

