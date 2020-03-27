Siouxland Ethanol to suspend production in April, citing plummeting fuel demand

JACKSON, Neb. -- Siouxland Ethanol has announced it will shut down in April, citing low demand for its product.

A "special alert" posted on the Jackson ethanol plant's website predicted that U.S. ethanol production would need to be cut by 50 percent before production could be restarted at the 80-million-gallon plant.

"The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on gasoline and ethanol demand in the United States is severe," the statement read in part.

Ethanol prices crashed this month -- from a little more than $1.37 on Feb. 19 to as low as just over 90 cents a gallon by March 23, according to figures on the NASDAQ exchange. Prices had rebounded to above 99 cents as of Friday.

Crude oil prices have also plunged in recent weeks, bruising the oil industry. West Texas Intermediate fell to below $21 a barrel last week, according to the Associated Press.

The number of employees impacted by this shutdown is not known as of Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

