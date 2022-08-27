Siouxland Expo Center's naming sponsor is...Seaboard Triumph Foods

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Expo Center is now the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center, after a 15-year, $1.1 million naming rights agreement with the pork company was announced Friday.

"The stockyards are a rich history of food production in Sioux City, so it's fitting to partner on a building that sits where they once operated," Frank Koekkoek Jr., vice president and general manager of Seaboard Triumph Foods, said during a news conference. "The partnership is a great beginning to our new values of safety, quality, diversity, sustainability and community."

The agreement includes a new name and logo, branding integration throughout the 100,000-square foot multipurpose facility, and other internal signage, which will be unveiled at a later date. Ahead of the news conference, a crew was seen affixing the pork company's logo to the building, 550 Expo Center Drive, on Thursday afternoon.

Meghan Carannante, OVG360 Global Partnerships Director, was tasked with finding a naming rights sponsor for the expo center back in July 2020. She said she is looking forward to seeing the partnership with Seaboard Triumph Foods flourish for the next 15 years.

"Upon speaking with our naming rights partner. It was undeniable that this opportunity would be a perfect fit," she said. "Not only is this partner a titan in the pork industry, they have invested in our community's growth by bringing new jobs to Siouxland and have been an active partner in the community for nonprofit giving and support of local initiatives."

Since opening in September 2020, the expo center has hosted over 1,500 events, including the Siouxland Volleyball Showdown, Midwest Pool Tournament, Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland's Home Show and Heartland States Basketball Championship. The expo center is also home to the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.

OVG360's Tim Savona, general manager of the Tyson Events Center, noted that the full-service venue management and event programming company removes the expo center's turf for special events and also sets up volleyball courts, billiards tables and booths there.

"It's just an awesome facility that helps us do a lot of things," he said. "(OVG360) came on board here with the Siouxland Expo Center, with the city, with the parks and rec department, with the expo board, to not only book events, but to really help their efforts in fundraising and finding new ways to drive some revenues to make sure this facility can prosper and live on a for a long time."

Seaboard Triumph, a venture between Guymon, Oklahoma-based Seaboard Foods and St. Joseph, Missouri-based Triumph Foods, is one of the city's largest employers, with more than 2,200 workers.

The plant, located in the Bridge West Business Park, opened in September 2017. Operating three shifts per day, two for production and a third for maintenance and cleaning, the 1 million-square-foot plant has the capacity to slaughter more than 20,000 hogs per day.