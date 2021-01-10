Siouxland Federal Credit Union installs new ITMs at South Sioux City branch

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Move over, traditional automated teller machines.

The Siouxland Federal Credit Union installed a set of five new interactive teller machines (ITMs) at its South Sioux City branch in November. The machines, which are staffed by bank tellers who appear on a screen, replace the bank's drive-thru teller windows.

One of the ITMs is inside the lobby, while the other four are outside, where customers can drive up and use them. The branch still has face-to-face tellers inside the lobby, and the technology didn't displace any Siouxland Federal employees.

Mike LaCroix, vice president of marketing and member experience at Siouxland Federal, said transactions at ITMs are quicker than at drive-thru teller windows -- the time spent waiting around has gone down by eight or nine seconds on average.

Reactions from customers have been mixed.

"You think you're going to get some positive and negative feedback, and you do. It's just funny that you see some of the people that you would imagine would be resistant to it, are the ones that fall in love with it," LaCroix said.