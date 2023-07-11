SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Federal Credit Union and the Midwest Community Credit Union are merging, the two financial institutions announced Monday.

The combined organization will bear the Siouxland Federal Credit Union name and will be headquartered in South Sioux City, according to a press release. The merger has been approved by regulators; members of Midwest Community Credit Union approved the deal at a special meeting July 6, according to a notice on Midwest Community's website. Of 201 ballots cast, 174 members favored the merger, while 27 were against it.

The merger will be final July 31. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Midwest Community account-holders will see no immediate changes to their accounts, according to the credit union's website.

In terms of the number of branches and the number of members, Siouxland Federal Credit Union is by far the larger of the two institutions, with six branches in the tri-state metro area and more than 20,000 members before the merger. Midwest Community Credit Union has one branch, on Old S. Palmetto Street in Morningside.

The combined credit union will have six branches, according to the press release, and nearly 25,000 members. It will have assets of approximately $300 million.

The sole Midwest Community Credit Union branch may face closure, but it will remain open at least until the early fall.

"We anticipate that Midwest’s branch would remain open through system integration, which is anticipated to be the end of September, 2023. We will provide additional communication to guide you through this process, as we get closer to this future date. Once legally combined, you will have access to Siouxland’s 6 existing branches, 4 of which are local to us in Sioux City," Midwest Community Credit Union's website said.

Joel Steenhoven, the head of Siouxland Federal Credit Union, will be president and CEO of the new Siouxland Federal. Paddy Friedrichsen, president and CEO of Midwest Community Credit Union, will continue her service until she retires later this year, according to the press release.

Midwest Community Credit Union is the older of the two credit unions: It was founded in 1956 as I.P.S. Credit Union. Its initial headquarters was the residence of its founder. It was later moved to a basement, then to a violin shop. The credit union eventually got its own building.

Siouxland Federal Credit Union was founded in 1967 as a Nebraska state-chartered credit union. The credit union was federally chartered in 1988.