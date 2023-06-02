SIOUX CITY — Thursday evening, the Sioux City division of Iowa's Urban Search and Rescue team deployed to Davenport to help search for those still unaccounted for after the Sunday collapse of a six-story downtown apartment building.

In total, 13 personnel departed the Sioux City metro area to help fellow rescue workers "delayer," "shore" and search for three individuals, Brandon Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, who are believed to still be in The Davenport after its western wall collapsed. The mission is expected to take as many as six days, according to a release from Iowa Urban Search and Rescue. Iowa Task Force 1, which supports the search and rescue teams, has two divisions, one in Cedar Rapids and one in Sioux City.

"The Sioux City division consists of more than 35 dedicated members ready to deploy to an emergency or natural disaster within minutes," the release said. The group has members from Sioux City Fire Rescue as well as from crews in surrounding communities.

Late Thursday evening, journalists from the Quad City Times, a sister publication of the Sioux City Journal, reported that on-site crews appeared to be going room by room as part of a "search and rescue."

"Fire Chief Mike Carlsen said that a transformer near the back of the building had to be taken out of the circuit. That equipment was controlled as of last night, allowing search and rescue teams to move forward.

Wednesday, the Quad City Times reported that about three months before the partial collapse, and again two days before, a masonry company owner said he predicted it was coming.