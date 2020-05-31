Siouxland fitness centers reopen with new policies, restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Planet Fitness on Gordon Drive reopened May 20 with capacity restrictions, according to its website. Four Seasons Health Club posted on its Facebook page that it will reopen Monday at 4:30 a.m.

According to reopening information on Four Seasons' website, the health club will use a contactless bar code check-in system and, in the coming weeks, debut a phone app that members can use to check in. A variety of other safety measures have been implemented, including checking employees' temperatures before each shift, increasing the availability of sanitation stations and limiting members to two hours each visit until COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

"As community members, we all think of Siouxland as one big area, but we have to go by the regulations of our state and our county. That's been a little bit of a challenge, but we're overcoming that," Robson said.

Robson said staff spent between three and four weeks preparing for the Y's reopening. She said moving equipment to comply with social distancing guidelines took a lot of time, thought and manpower. She said staff converted two smaller group exercise studios into additional workout spaces for weightlifting.

Nebraska fitness centers and gyms can have no more than 10 people in a room, but 6 feet of separation must be kept between each individual.