Siouxland fitness centers reopen with new policies, restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- When the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA reopens Monday after more than a two-month closure due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, members will notice directional tape on the floor, every other treadmill roped off and signage limiting occupancy in certain areas.
"It's exciting, but there's a lot of things to prepare for," CEO Rhonda Robson said just days before the reopening. "The Y's going to look quite a bit different. Most of the machines are greater than 6 feet apart."
The Y closed on March 16 because of safety concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The facility will now be open to members from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The Y will close for an hour on weekdays, from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m., for deep cleaning. From 2:15 to 3:15 p.m., the facility is reserved for people who are more vulnerable to COVID-19. After the Y closes each day, Robson said it will undergo another deep cleaning.
Across the Missouri River in Sioux City, fitness centers, which closed on March 17 after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds declared a public health disaster emergency, have recently reopened or are scheduled to. Reynolds allowed fitness centers to reopen as early as May 15, granted the facilities restrict the number of customers present to 50 percent of maximum legal occupancy capacity and limit group activities or classes to 10 people or fewer while maintaining a distance of 6 feet apart at all times.
Planet Fitness on Gordon Drive reopened May 20 with capacity restrictions, according to its website. Four Seasons Health Club posted on its Facebook page that it will reopen Monday at 4:30 a.m.
According to reopening information on Four Seasons' website, the health club will use a contactless bar code check-in system and, in the coming weeks, debut a phone app that members can use to check in. A variety of other safety measures have been implemented, including checking employees' temperatures before each shift, increasing the availability of sanitation stations and limiting members to two hours each visit until COVID-19 restrictions are eased.
"As community members, we all think of Siouxland as one big area, but we have to go by the regulations of our state and our county. That's been a little bit of a challenge, but we're overcoming that," Robson said.
Robson said staff spent between three and four weeks preparing for the Y's reopening. She said moving equipment to comply with social distancing guidelines took a lot of time, thought and manpower. She said staff converted two smaller group exercise studios into additional workout spaces for weightlifting.
Nebraska fitness centers and gyms can have no more than 10 people in a room, but 6 feet of separation must be kept between each individual.
Robson said the size of the smaller studios makes it impossible for 10 people to be in the rooms while following social distancing guidelines, so occupancy has been limited even further. She said exercise classes are also being offered outside and will continue to be held virtually, as well.
"Some of our rooms, even though you could have 10 people technically in there under the rule, space-wise, it's not conducive," she said. "So we limit some of our rooms to three people or five."
As Ys reopen across the country, Robson said the demand for weightlifting equipment is high.
"People are able to get their cardio outside, but the free weights and the weight equipment is what people are being drawn to when they first come back," said Robson, who expects attendance upon reopening to be 25 to 30 percent of what it was at this time last year.
Robson said getting hygiene supplies, such as hand sanitizer, has been "a little bit tougher." She said the plan is to give each member their own disinfectant bottle that they will carry from machine to machine. Members are limited to 75 minutes per visit.
Robson said sneeze guards, which will be installed in the Y's overhauled lobby, have been on back order.
The Y's front desk, where members check in and sign up for programming, was expanded, according to Robson. She said another desk, where staff will take members' temperatures and ask health screening questions, was added.
Robson said members are being asked to both enter and exit the building wearing a face mask. She said masking up while working out in optional.
"We know in order to work out, you have to have oxygen, and in order to get the full amount of oxygen that you need, having a mask on can be detrimental for that. So, it's an option," she said. "The recommendations from the CDC don't necessarily recommend wearing a mask while working out."
Robson said staff will wear face masks at the front desk and in the welcome center, and also while taking temperatures, working with children or with another staff member or member of the public.
"Lifeguards are not wearing masks, but they should not be within 12 feet of anybody because they're watching the water," she said. "There's only certain areas that people have to wear masks."
