Siouxland food pantries see increased need following COVID-19, economic challenges

SIOUX CITY -- Everybody still needs to eat.
The Food Bank of Siouxland and local food pantries are seeing increased need in light of the coronavirus and related issues of business closures and unemployment. Meeting the need would be tough enough, but the response has been complicated by a virus that requires people to avoid the kind of close interaction typical in food packaging and distribution.
Laurie Van Cura, executive pastor of ministries at Sunnybrook Community Church, said the church's new Choice Food Pantry is now offering food assistance with drive-thru service.
"We had 32 new guests on Tuesday. Tuesday was really the first day of operation since the crackdown that is really impacting our community. That's when we decided, that was our first day to do drive-by," Van Cura said.
Prior to recent rules handed down by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds limiting to 10 people the number of people permitted to gather in a space, guests at the Hope Center food pantry could go inside the church and shop for individual items in the pantry store, using a point system based on family size.
"Now we are boxing up groceries and letting them drive by," Van Cura said. "We only expect to see more (people) in the coming days and weeks as people start to feel the impact of no work and not getting paid."
She said pantry organizers are trying to beef up the delivery service so they can serve even more people that they normally would. The Hope Center and food pantry just opened nine weeks ago.
Food banks have for years been increasing the amount of food they deliver to pantries that pass it along to needy people, but the economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus pandemic is expected to cause demand to skyrocket.
The Food Bank of Siouxland, also has been "very, very busy," since Reynolds issued her order, Food Bank executive director Linda Scheid said.
"We consider ourselves to be one of those essential services because no matter what is going on in the world, everybody still needs to eat," Scheid said. "We are here. We are open.
"We are taking precautionary measures within the building of course. We have some signage up so when a volunteer comes in the first thing we have them do is go wash their hands to prevent anything from being brought into the building. We are in consultation with our volunteers and with our agency partners that we are encouraging the social distancing that is recommended to us by the experts."
Scheid said a lot of pantries are changing their model -- instead of coming into the building, most folks are going to receive a pre-packed box that can be popped into the trunk of a car.
"We are concerned that not only the folks that were food insecure a month ago but now folks that are losing their paychecks are going to ramp up those numbers," Scheid said. "I think it will take us time to see that happen but I think it will very well come to that. So we need to be very prepared."
Donations of money and time are welcomed. But food drives should wait for another time.
"The grocery store shelves are bare enough. Get what you need for yourself and your family. But if you can support us (financially) we can tap into bulk purchasing resources to the best of our ability," Scheid said.
Randy Burnight, manager of the food pantry at First Lutheran Church in Sioux City, said for every $1 donation, they can purchase 13 pounds worth of food.
"We have seen a slight increase over the last month, but not tremendous," Burnight said.
Their food pantry has no income requirements. The only requirement is that guests must be residents of Iowa.
"We feel that if you are there, that's need enough," Burnight said. Like pantry workers at Sunnybrook, volunteers now carry groceries to the car instead of having guests enter the church.
At First Lutheran, guests receive two bags of food, one with 5-6 pounds of frozen hamburger, chicken, pork or taco meat. A second bag contains dry goods with 10 items such as peanut butter and jelly, pancake mix and syrup, rice, canned chicken and cream of mushroom soup, and canned fruits and vegetables.
"We like to position ourselves that when they leave to home, right there they have some meals ready to go," Burnight said.
Due to limited supplies, The Salvation Army of Siouxland's food pantry will be open one day a week with the next service day being Monday, March 23, from 1 p.m. as long as supplies last. It will be a drive-thru pantry only with each vehicle receiving one food package, according to a press release.
Plans call for the Salvation Army's canteen food truck to visit food insecure areas of Siouxland daily as supplies last. They will distribute grab and go lunches for school-age children.