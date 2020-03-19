Siouxland food pantries see increased need following COVID-19, economic challenges

"We are concerned that not only the folks that were food insecure a month ago but now folks that are losing their paychecks are going to ramp up those numbers," Scheid said. "I think it will take us time to see that happen but I think it will very well come to that. So we need to be very prepared."

Donations of money and time are welcomed. But food drives should wait for another time.

"The grocery store shelves are bare enough. Get what you need for yourself and your family. But if you can support us (financially) we can tap into bulk purchasing resources to the best of our ability," Scheid said.

Randy Burnight, manager of the food pantry at First Lutheran Church in Sioux City, said for every $1 donation, they can purchase 13 pounds worth of food.

"We have seen a slight increase over the last month, but not tremendous," Burnight said.

Their food pantry has no income requirements. The only requirement is that guests must be residents of Iowa.

"We feel that if you are there, that's need enough," Burnight said. Like pantry workers at Sunnybrook, volunteers now carry groceries to the car instead of having guests enter the church.