What's on the menu

USS Sioux City Commissioning Reception attendees will have an opportunity to sample foods from Siouxland-based companies at Taste of Sioux City, starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the historic Dahlgren Hall at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

A menu was created by U.S. Naval Academy executive chef Eric Lindstrom to specifically highlight Siouxland-made foods.

CARVING STATION

Pork tenderloin from Seaboard Triumph Foods

Rib from Smithfield/Curly's Foods

Honey BBQ sauce from Sioux Honey Association/Sue Bee Honey

SLIDER STATION

Hamburgers (2-ounce sliders) from Tyson Fresh Meats

Pulled pork from Smithfield/Curly's

Maid-Rites (taverns) from Beef Products Inc.

Mac and cheese with pulled pork from Smithfield/Curly's

Buns from Steck Foods/Bimbo Bakeries

POPCORN STATION

Popcorn from American Pop Corn Company/Jolly Time

DESSERT STATION

Ice cream novelties from Wells Blue Bunny

Novelty candies from Palmer Candy Company