SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Foster Closet will receive a $10,000 donation from the 100+ Men Who Care and 100+ Women Who Care organizations Tuesday.

The Siouxland Foster Closet provides free clothing and necessities for youth in foster and out-of-home placement in Sioux City, according to a news release.

100+ Men Who Care and 100+ Women Who Care are two organizations that each meet quarterly to select a local nonprofit organization to receive that quarter’s donations, which is $100 from each of the members.

Siouxland Foster Closet was the nonprofit selected during a joint meeting of the two organizations, held on July 13. The check will be presented to the organization on Tuesday, according to the news release.