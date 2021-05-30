Siouxland Freedom Park interpretive center interior to be finished; will be named after Bud and Doris Day

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The interior of the Siouxland Freedom Park's interpretive center will be finished in the coming months and will begin hosting exhibits next year.

The interpretive center will be named for the late Brig. Gen. Bud Day and his wife, Doris.

Mike Newhouse, president of Siouxland Freedom Park, Inc., made the announcement Sunday afternoon during a Memorial Day ceremony. Thunder on the Missouri, a motorcycle ride honoring veterans, was also held at the park Sunday, with hundreds of people in attendance.

Newhouse said an open house will be held at the interpretive center on Veterans' Day (Nov. 11), to show off the newly completed interior. An exhibits consultant will visit in June, and Newhouse said putting the exhibits together will take six or eight months.

"It's finally getting done!" he said Sunday, followed by a round of applause from the crowd.

Newhouse said the exhibits will be "travelling and static displays, interactive electronics, wow-factor kind of stuff." The exhibits will explore "all services, all conflicts" going back to the Revolutionary War, Newhouse said.