Siouxland Freedom Park interpretive center interior to be finished; will be named after Bud and Doris Day

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The interior of the Siouxland Freedom Park's interpretive center will be finished in the coming months and will begin hosting exhibits next year.
The interpretive center will be named for the late Brig. Gen. Bud Day and his wife, Doris.
Mike Newhouse, president of Siouxland Freedom Park, Inc., made the announcement Sunday afternoon during a Memorial Day ceremony. Thunder on the Missouri, a motorcycle ride honoring veterans, was also held at the park Sunday, with hundreds of people in attendance.
Newhouse said an open house will be held at the interpretive center on Veterans' Day (Nov. 11), to show off the newly completed interior. An exhibits consultant will visit in June, and Newhouse said putting the exhibits together will take six or eight months.
"It's finally getting done!" he said Sunday, followed by a round of applause from the crowd.
Newhouse said the exhibits will be "travelling and static displays, interactive electronics, wow-factor kind of stuff." The exhibits will explore "all services, all conflicts" going back to the Revolutionary War, Newhouse said.
A series of checks were presented to the Freedom Park during the ceremony, including a $2,000 check from American Legion Post 697, a $1,000 check from the Sioux City Scottish Rite and a $5,000 check from VFW Chapter 10753. Jebro, Inc. and Knife River gave $25,000.
A substantial donation was given to the park by Eldon Roth, who along with wife Regina co-founded Beef Products, Inc. (now empirical foods), one of the largest food processors in the area. Newhouse declined to say how much Roth had given, other than to describe him as "our largest single donor" to the project. Roth suggested naming the interpretive center after Bud and Doris Day. Bud Day died in 2013.
Siouxland Freedom Park leaders have spent years trying to raise the roughly $350,000 needed to finish the 5,000-square-foot interpretive center. Construction on the building (with an unfinished interior) was completed in early 2018. The park's half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, carved in black granite, was dedicated in 2014.
"For years people asked 'Well, when are you going to be done?'" Newhouse said. "And we've always said, 'Well, there's light at the end of the tunnel.' Now, we can actually see the end of the tunnel."