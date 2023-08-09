SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- "A place for rest and reflection."

That was how Pam Miller, a volunteer with the Siouxland Freedom Park, described the new gazebo which was recently installed at the 55-acre park located south of South Sioux City at 1801 Veterans Drive.

The South Sioux City Chamber Ambassadors and the Siouxland Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting Tuesday at the gazebo, which was made possible by a donation from Larry and Julie Delperdang, who are longtime supporters of Siouxland Freedom Park.

"The gazebo offers the best viewing location at the park," Miller said. "Visitors can sit while looking at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall and the Freedom Rock."

The gazebo will also provide a great vantage point to view Siouxland Freedom Park's Korean War Memorial, which is slated to be completed in October 2023.

Designed to complement the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the tribute to Korean War soldiers will consist of 19 life-size, stainless steel soldiers that were created and constructed by Dan Lee and his staff at Port Neal Welding Company.

The Korean War Memorial was made possible with proceeds from Siouxland Freedom Park's annual Freedom Ball fundraiser.

In addition, a driveway off of Veterans Drive and up-close parking to the Interpretive Center was recently completed and is ready for public use.

"Siouxland has been very generous to us," Miller said. "This is our way of recognizing all of our U.S. veterans."